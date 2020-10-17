The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will meet for its regular meeting at 4 p.m. Monday both in the MBT Room on campus in the administrative building and via Zoom to consider the facilities master plan update and project priority among a handful of other items.
The board will be considering its project priority as it relates to its state capital outlay founding, and it is being recommended to put the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center as the top priority.
The college would like to purchase 13 acres of farmland to expand and add pavement and surfaces for training by police, fire and emergency vehicles. In the college’s master plan, fire training facilities require more perimeter space.
The board will also consider a new contractor for janitorial services. In a memo to the board, WSCC President Scott Ward stated the current janitorial services provider, DMBurr Group, that “the needs of the college could not be met by the resources of the DMBurr Group.”
The college received three bids for services, and Ward is recommending that it hire Zervas Facility Maintenance, based in Spring Lake, in the amount of $167,450, for one year.
The board will consider holding its November board meeting on campus rather than in an off-campus location because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The board previously approved a meeting calendar that included off-campus meetings for April and November. The April meeting was initially moved to an on-campus location, and then canceled.
Following the conclusion of the meeting, the board will have an open work session with Rehmann Robson, the auditor for the college.