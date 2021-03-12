The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will be consider its options as it looks to renew its operational millage during its regular 4 p.m. Monday meeting at the administration building.
The board will completely meet in person on Monday as allowed via the Open Meetings Act. The public, though, will be able to participate via Zoom. In releasing the board’s packet to area media, Thom Hawley, executive director of college relations, stated that the link will be shared on Monday.
WSCC President Scott Ward, in a memo to the board, stated that he prepared two resolutions for the board’s consideration. One is a straight renewal of the 0.7062 mills assessed to taxpayers in the college’s district. The second is a renewal plus rolling back a reduction in the rate because of the Headlee Amendment for a rate of 0.7116 mills.
The Headlee Amendment calls for millage rates to be decreased as property values increase. Governing bodies, from time to time, will request their respective constituencies to levy taxes at the original rate from that was approved.
Ward also is asking the board to consider when it would like to request the millage renewal or the renewal and rollback to be considered by voters. The options given are for the August and November elections.
His recommendation is to seek the renewal only in August for a span of eight years.
Lease at Manistee building
The board will consider several change orders as it relates to the lower level of the downtown Manistee building. And, the board will also consider a lease with Manistee County Community Foundation for the space, too.
Ward, in a memo to the board, stated that most of the change orders are the result of the pending lease with the foundation. The college decided that it finish the renovations of the lower level when it was close to having a lease agreement.
The remainder of the renovations will be mostly paid for by the foundation as it has several projects it wants completed before moving into the space. West Shore’s share of the work is $440,000 with the foundation paying a little more than $57,000.
The lease itself is negotiated for 10 years in length at a rate of $32,175 per year. There is an option for an additional 10 years with the 11th through 15th year at a rate of $35,750 and the 16th through 20th years at a rate of $39,325.
In a third recommendation regarding the Manistee building, the board will consider hosting its April meeting there in classrooms 121 and 122.
Donation of artwork
The board will consider a donation of artwork, and it’s proposed to also be installed at the new Manistee building.
In a memo to the board, Ward stated a sculpture by artist Leslie J. Laskey was donated, and although it is proposed to be placed on college property in Manistee, the Manistee Downtown Development Authority is working on a beautification project that would included the sculpture.
Ward said the DDA and WSCC are working on the final plans for the beautification project. Before then, the college can consider accepting the donation of the sculpture.