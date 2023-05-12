The West Shore Community College board of trustees will tour the college’s new video broadcast studio after the 4 p.m. meeting on Monday in the John M. Eaton Board Room.
The new studio will be an addition to the WSCC Arts and Sciences Center.
Strategic plan
The board will hear the first presentation of the July 2023-July 2028 strategic plan.
“Our strategic plan is developed around four primary areas of strategic focus, otherwise known as our four pillars of success,” the board packet stated.
The college’s four pillars of success: foster student success, innovate and collaborate, serve our community and strengthen our organization aim to motivate student engagement, encourage experimentation and risk taking, promote community involvement and build continuing resources that benefit staff, students and the community.
Audit schedule
Trustees will vote to approve the audit schedule for the college’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The proposed audit would begin June 14 and finish on Nov. 20.
Custodial services
The board will vote to approve the contract with Zervas Facility Maintenance of Norton Shores for $257,273.64 annually for janitorial services, with the option of renewing up to three additional, one year extensions upon mutual agreement of both parties. Two bids were proposed to the board of trustees, with Zervas coming in more than $100,000 less than Hi-Tec Building Services of Jenison.