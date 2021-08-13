A tentative agreement on a one-year contract between the college bargaining team and the faculty association will be considered by the West Shore Community College board of trustees Monday.
The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the John M. Eaton Board Room in the Administrative and Conference Building.
The agreement adjusts some summer compensation. Faculty members possessing a doctorate are to be paid $1,200 per contact hour, a master’s degree $1,000 per contact hour and a bachelor’s degree or less $850 per contact hour.
Previously, faculty were paid one-fifty-fifth of their base salary for summer term contact hours, according to the agenda packet.
Faculty are given a $500 signing bonus in the new contract, and the entire faculty salary grid was increased by 2 percent.
The new agreement specifies that insurance benefits terminate at the end of May for faculty not returning for the next contract year unless the college president and faculty association determine otherwise.
Medical assistant program
The board will consider working with Lansing Community College on a new model for its medical assistant program.
LCC faculty would deliver lectures that WSCC students can attend virtually. Lab and clinical activities would be conducted on WSCC’s campus.
The program is described as a “consortium model” in the packet and is facilitated by Michigan Educational Programs in Collaboration.
Rural colleges brief
WSCC President Scott Ward will discuss a paper that proposes strategies for success in rural community colleges. It is split into six sections:
• “Creating a College-Going Mindset”
• “Acting Boldly to Build Financial Solvency”
• “Cultivating Partnerships to Support Students’ Basic Needs”
• “Diversifying Faculty at Rural Colleges”
• “Redesigning Advising and Support Services”
• “Collaborating to Create Regional Economic Opportunity”
The paper was created by the Rural Leader Learning Community, which is a “cohort of rural community college leaders who ... explore innovative solutions to concerns that are unique to the rural context,” according to the paper.
Dean of Student Services Chad Inabinet is a member of the group.
New hires
WSCC President Scott Ward will announce the hiring of two new employees.
Dan Yost has been hired as the college’s director of EMS and fire. Yost has worked in EMS for almost 16 years, served as Grant Township’s fire chief and has been an instructor at the college for the past two years, according to the packet.
Duran Navarro has been hired as a computer and media services technician. He recently completed an information technology security internship at WSCC through Ferris State University, according to the packet.