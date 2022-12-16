The West Shore Community College board of trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the John Eaton board room.
New trustee Drew Dostal will be welcomed at the meeting. Dostal, president and northwest regional market leader for Corewell Health, submitted a letter of interest for the open position on Nov. 8 and his seat on the board was approved at the Nov. 21 regular meeting. Dostal will hold his seat until Dec. 31, 2024, and then will be able to run on a permanent basis.
The student senate has purchased a sculpture entitled “Cantilevered” from Onekama- and Arizona-based artist Les Scruggs. The student senate has offered the sculpture to the college as a donation and the approval of that donation will be voted upon by the board.
The board will also vote to on the financial statement of general fund expenditures of $1,213,371 and auxiliary fund expenditures of $69,838. The financials were favorably reviewed by the board administrative committee at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Changes to board policies will be read for the second and final time and will go for approval from the board. The WSCC board packet states, “by updating, rescinding and creating these policies, redundancy will be removed and implementing an honorary degree board policy.”
In other business, the board will seek approval of 27 WSCC graduates for the fall 2022 semester and vote to set its 2023 meeting schedule.