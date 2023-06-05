VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees approved a certificate of special tax levy at a special meeting Monday in the John M. Eaton Board Room. A public hearing concerning the tax levy was held prior to the meeting.
WSCC president Scott Ward stated that the college has three separate voter approved millages. Annually, those millage rates are subject to review for millage reduction rates based on factors including current and prior year taxable values, losses, additions, and the consumer price index.
“The college could be subjected to a reduction in the voter-approved rates through a Headlee or a ‘Truth in Taxation’ adjustments based on various calculations,” Ward said. “Last year, the college was subject to both adjustments. A Headlee adjustment is a permanent adjustment which can only be overridden by the voters. A ‘Truth in Taxation’ adjustment is a one-year adjustment which can be overridden by the board if certain steps are followed. With steps already taken and the public hearing today, the board will have completed all the necessary steps to override the ‘Truth in Taxation’ adjustment if it so chooses when it certifies the 2023 property tax levy.”
While statutory language requires the use of “additional millage” in the “Truth in Taxation” notices and resolutions, Ward said the proposed action for the board only allows the college to levy the tax amount the voters approved.
“The voter approved millage rate of 3.0806, adjusted for Headlee, is reduced to 2.9299 for ‘Truth in Taxation,’” Ward stated. “The board approved the proposed action tonight and now the college will be able to assess the voter approved millage rate of 3.0806. The difference between the two rates is $573,447 in revenue for the college.”
Along with property tax revenue, the other two main revenue sources for the college are state appropriations and tuition. Ward stated that the State of Michigan is anticipated to restrict tuition increases as it did last year.
“The state budget discussions seem to be trending towards a 4% increase for community colleges, which is a very positive sign and higher than normal,” he said. “The State of Michigan millage rate calculations worksheet this year uses a 7.9% inflation rate based on 2022. Without board action on ‘Truth in Taxation’ the college would only see a 2.13% increase in millage revenue. The revenue from the ‘Truth in Taxation’ adjustment will help the college to better keep up with inflationary pressures and improve its ability to meet its mission and embark on the new strategic plan set to be approved at the June board meeting.”
Proud of what WSCC has accomplished during his years as president and the prior years before him, Ward stated that WSCC is doing a great job serving the communities that in return serve the college.
“The national role of community colleges, especially rural community colleges, in access to education, arts and culture, and economic development for the local community is commonly known,” he said. “West Shore has a long track record of serving our communities and recommitted to that last year with our new brand Community + College. This revenue goes a long way to helping the college meet our mission driven commitment to the community.”