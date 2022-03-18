Five “distinguished individuals” and one Ludington business are set to be honored for their contributions to West Shore Community College when the Board of Trustees meets at 4 p.m. Monday in the John M. Eaton Board Room.
Every five years, the college inducts individuals to its Mentors Society and organizations to its Cornerstone Society. It celebrates these inductions at the Founders Day Banquet, an anniversary dinner.
The banquet is set to be held Thursday, May 12 in honor of the college’s 55th anniversary.
Individuals to be inducted into the Mentors Society include:
• Mike Ennis, WSCC Foundation board member and former 20-year WSCC trustee;
• James Jensen, Mason County historian and former 19-year trustee;
• Raymond Plank, former WKLA-FM owner “instrumental” to the college’s founding, now deceased;
• Carolyn Schnepel, foundation board member and first director of the college’s Women’s Resource Center; and
• Bruce Smith, former 18-year trustee and former superintendent of Mason County Central School District.
• Hardman Construction, highlighted as a philanthropic organization, is to be inducted into the college’s Cornerstone Society.
Other business
The board will give input on a drafted remote work policy. The policy would allow some employees to work from off-campus locations on certain days of the week after submitting a request form.
Trustees will also discuss this year’s tuition increases, but won’t be voting on anything in that regard. In a memo to the trustees, college President Scott Ward wrote the administration recommends a $4 or $5 increase to the per-credit-hour cost, which he said would keep WSCC the cheapest of Michigan’s 10 smallest community colleges.
The board will also consider locations for its April and November meetings, which are traditionally held off-campus. Both locations are WSCC satellites, as despite the waning pandemic, Ward suggests not holding meetings at “community partner locations” until 2023.
If approved, the April 18 meeting would be held in room 119 of the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center, and the Nov. 21 meeting would be held in classrooms 121 and 122 of the Manistee Downtown Education Center at 400 River St.