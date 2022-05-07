VICTORY TWP. — Saturday’s commencement at West Shore Community College marked a partial return to normalcy after what College President Scott Ward described as a “turbulent couple years.”
Unlike last year, when commencement was split into nine events to keep gatherings small and minimize the COVID-19 risk, the 2022 class was celebrated with two ceremonies — one in the morning, one in the afternoon — at the college’s Center Stage Theater.
During his address to the graduates, Ward referenced some recurring themes he’s noticed over the years and during the many commencements held in 2021.
“I estimate I’ve been to about 50 graduations, and I realize there are four different themes,” Ward said. “The four messages are: Be proud of your accomplishments; show gratitude to those who helped you achieve your accomplishments ; help others as you have been helped; and live your dreams and aspirations.”
Ward said despite how often he’s heard the sentiments shared over the years, he doesn’t tire of hearing them “because each of those themes is a very powerful message and it bears repeating.”
Ward said he’s seen students decorate their graduation caps with messages that strike similar chords, and a few were present during Saturday’s event.
Students’ caps were marked with phrases like “Do everything in love,” and “Don’t forget from whence you came.”
“These are universal, good themes for this occasion,” Ward said, encouraging graduates to keep those lessons in mind as they head out into the world. “Continue to dream and pursue those dreams everyday. Live every day like it’s a commencement ceremony.”
Student Senate President Sam Gillette, soon to transfer to the University of Michigan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in sociology, gave the student address. During his speech he, too, emphasized the positive qualities his fellow students have demonstrated during their time together at WSCC.
“Every day, you’ve inspired me through your resilience, perseverance and dedication as we’ve shared this academic journey,” Gillette said. “These two years have been some of the best years of my life — not because they’ve been easy, but because of the lessons, the relationships built and the memories made.
“You, my fellow graduates, are amazing, and I will always be proud to consider myself one of you.”
Gillette encouraged his fellow graduates to strive for positive change as they walk the paths ahead, and he thanked the college faculty and staff for having a positive impact on graduates’ lives.
“Each graduate in this room has personally benefited from your efforts and actions,” Gillette told the faculty. “You have successfully and collectively written history … and it’s because of your success that we’re here today, celebrating the success of obtaining our degrees, and we’ll always be grateful.”
Gillette noted that, though graduates might be heading to different destinations in coming years, they have one thing in common: “We are actively and collectively writing the history of this generation. …
“I’m so excited to see how far each of you go.”
WSCC graduated 189 students during the two commencement events, which were streamed on the college’s Facebook page and on its website for those who were unable to attend.