Classes at West Shore Community College are being transitioned to online formats for the remainder of the semester when feasible, and faculty members are working to postpone or cancel events for the coming weeks, according to a release from the college.
WSCC President Scott Ward said a task force of faculty members meeting on a daily basis to evaluate the situation as it develops.
“West Shore Community College officials are taking steps to move many of its classes online for the remainder of the semester and is postponing or canceling some events scheduled in the next several weeks due to the developing coronavirus situation,” a release from the college stated.
Dr. Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services, stated, “We are committed to successfully completing the semester, whether instruction is face-to-face or online, and to ensure our students’ progress towards a degree and graduation,” said
The reception for students who are participating in the High School Regional Art Competition exhibit has been canceled. That event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. A Graduate Fair scheduled for March 17 has also been cancelled. In addition, the nursing class-sponsored family fun walk/run, scheduled for April 18, has also been canceled.
Additionally, The April 9 Jazz Band concert at Center Stage Theater, the April 13 Wind Symphony and Percussion Ensemble at Manistee High School and the April 21 Concert Choir performance at Center Stage Theater have all been postponed, and might be rescheduled.