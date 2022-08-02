VICTORY TWP. — Hundreds of kids can be seen on the campus of West Shore Community College this week for the annual College for Kids. This year there are 19 class options the students could enroll for everything from crime scene investigation and pond ecology to welding and culinary calculations.
WSCC College for Kids is in its 34th year and this year a total of 209 unduplicated students taking 364 class spots is a new record, according to Executive Director of College Relations Crystal Young.
On Tuesday, John Petersen talked with a group of about 12 kids who who signed up for the welding class this week.
Petersen said he is just trying to expose the students to welding and some of the experiences that go with that.
“I went over some of the career paths in welding,“ he said. “Not just welding but by having that welding base it can lead to other avenues. This is one of those things where having a knowledge base can lead to other opportunities in life as well. Knowing how to weld is a good tool to have in your back pocket.”
This week is all about exposing these kids to the craft.
“It can be scary when first starting out,” he said. “There is a lot of light, there’s pops, gas and smells. You are dealing with hot stuff, electricity. It is an intense course, but I know they are capable of doing it.”
The class started Tuesday with wire feed welding the students will get exposure to other types of welding, like stick welding.
“With stick welding there tends to be a bit more violent reactions. The students are not always comfortable with that, but I like to give the students some exposure to it. And on Thursday, we will try to get the TIG machines out as well.”
The class will cover everything, they will even get to try torch cutting just to give them the basic understanding, while getting a little experience with all of the processes.
“Maybe that will spark an interest for them later on.”
On Tuesday one of those students in Petersen’s class with Nicolas Krause from Manistee. It was the first time that he has taken a College for Kids course and chose welding because it looked a little different and so far has enjoyed the class.
Brendan Bachmayer has taken the welding course through College for Kids three times and is hoping to follow in his grandfather’s shoes by working on cars.
“My grandpa inspired me to learn to weld,” he said. “I want to be able to work on muscle cars.”
He is hoping to work side-by-side with his grandfather on a muscle car.
Another popular class is the All Out Theater class being taught again this year by Amanda Collene. The class offers both a morning and afternoon session and will bring to light the history of the theater.
“I am really trying to give them a taste of everything to do with theater,” she said.
The students are doing everything from acting to script work and make-up to design work. They will learn about sound and lights. This year the kids will help set up the tech for the talent show on Friday, according to Collene.
“The class is really about giving the students a feel of the different areas and jobs available out there,” she said. “If they are interested in tech, I might have them behind the light board or sound board. I do know that at least half of both sessions of my theater class will be participating in the talent show on Friday.”
From center stage to programming, students were in classrooms creating virtual environments and programming to create video games or robots.
Alex Wilkow was helping students with coding.
It was the first time Wilkow has taught a class for the College for Kids program but was enjoying the interactions with the students on Tuesday.
“It has been good. I think that the topic is so engaging that it makes the class interesting,” he said.
On Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. College for Kids will have works from Art of Building, Tiletastic, Welding and What It Takes to Build a House on display in the Manierre Dawson Gallery.
From 11 a.m to 12 p.m., there will be a talent show at Center Stage Theater. The classes performing/presenting include All Out Theater, Cinematography, Photography and Robotics.
At 1:30 p.m., an AeroMed helicopter will land on the quad space on campus.
From 2:30-3:30 p.m. the talent show takes place again at Center Stage Theater. The classes performing/presenting include Show Choir, Cinematography, Photography and Robotics.
For more information please contact:collegeforkids@westshore.edu.