West Shore Community College will be hosting its annual College for Kids program from July 31 to Aug. 4 and registration is now open.
Offering students a unique opportunity to explore a variety of topics, College for Kids has been operating at WSCC for nearly 35 years.
The program is split into half-day offerings from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30-3:30 p.m. A variety of classes are being offered to children ages 9-15 and each class runs either in the morning or the afternoon, with some being offered during both sessions.
“College for Kids is important as it exposes young people to experiences and opportunities they potentially wouldn’t have otherwise or until much later in life,” WSCC college relations administrative assistant Cara Giammalva said. “This generation is going to be working in jobs that are not even created yet. It is our role as a college to provide a base for students to launch from and CFK does that and more, providing a safe space to explore, meet new people, and see that this college is an accessible part of their community.”
Class topics ranging from the fine arts and humanities to science and technology have been designated appropriate for either the younger age group of 9- to 11-year-olds or the older age group of 12- to 15-year-olds. Some programs are offered to both age groups or to a combination of both.
A new program is being offered this year during the same week at the college for the younger kids as well.
“The new program, Junior College for Kids: Discover the World, was created for 4- to 8-year-olds at the request of several parents,” Giammalva said. “Siblings get to attend such a cool week of camp and the littles wanted something too. We developed a class that takes campers through multiple adventures experiencing different careers along the way.”
The class will allow kids to learn about fire safety from guest firefighters, paint in nature with WSCC’s art curator, and “dive into multiple worlds” through virtual reality and game design, according to Giammalva.
The program is open to any children who want to sign up and the cost is $75 per session. Certain Mason, Manistee, Lake and Oceana County students were chosen by school district officials to be able to attend the program on a scholarship, offering them a free opportunity to experience a variety of classes.
“We coordinate with individual school guidance counselors and principals to nominate children that would benefit and enjoy the adventures of College for Kids,” Giammalva said.
Additional scholarships are available; a scholarship request form can be found at https://forms.office.com/r/9pbLMVd8v4, and recipients will be notified by July 14.
Registration for College for Kids is available at www.westshore.asapconnected.com/#CourseGroupID=16207 and includes breakfast, lunch and a T-shirt.