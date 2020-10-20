While officials were bracing for an enrollment drop, it was not as dramatic as other community colleges as discussed Monday at the regular meeting of the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees hosted both in-person and via the Zoom video teleconferencing application.
Mark Kinney, WSCC’s vice president of academics and student services, told the board that the college’s enrollment for the fall was 1,074 students. It was a decrease from last fall, but the decrease was not as dramatic as other community colleges.
“This fall, with the onset of COVID, I think most of the projects were in the 10-20 percent decline range,” Kinney said of other schools around the state. “I’m happy to report that we ended up much better than that.”
Only Bay College in Escanaba saw an increase in enrollment in the state, Kinney said. In terms of enrollment, WSCC was in the top five across the state in terms of enrollment changes from a year ago. He pointed out there were some colleges that saw enrollment losses of at or near 20 percent.
“There were several colleges that did experience that 15-20 percent decline that they were worried about,” Kinney said. “Overall, enrollment for the state was 10.7 percent decline.”
Kinney said how the college is delivering its classes made a big change because of COVID-19, however. Last fall, 19 percent of students had online classes and 66 percent were face-to-face with remainder a mix. That number went down to 45 percent face-to-face while 55 percent was either online or a mix of the two.
The college also worked with some sections of its classes to have some labs done at home, such as in chemistry.
“We’ve created some innovative ways to do those. I would encourage you, if you’re interested, to look up the Labster software. There’s all sorts of YouTube videos. That’s one technique that we’ve used to kind of simulate a laboratory environment,” Kinney said. “Students conduct chemistry experiments from the comfort of their home and on the computer.”
Kinney said other than how the classes are being delivered to students, much of what they’re seeing in terms of breakdowns by where the students live, gender and part-time versus full-time students are similar to previous years.
“It’s really just the overall change in our delivery format and the huge statewide trends of declines compared to what we are experiencing,” he said.
Kinney outlined the persistence rate and the retention rate of the school, too. According to the National Student Clearinghouse, the persistence rate is a measure of a student’s ability to continue to the next term at any college, and the retention rate is the percentage of students who return to the same school. WSCC’s persistence rate was 56 percent and the retention rate was 77 percent. Kinney said the school will be looking next semester to see if those rates continue.
“Given all of the changes for delivery and social distancing, are we going to retain our students even though we managed to get them here for the fall, will be able to keep them this winter. We will be watching closely,” Kinney said.
MASTER PLAN UDPATE
The board approved its master plan update that included a top priority request for state capital outlay funding for an expansion of the Riemer Regional Facility Training Center.
Architect Tom Mathison of Mathison Architects said that although the college is required to have a top priority this year for funding a capital project, the likelihood a project will be funded is low in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The capital outlay program is, in essence, dormant. The governor has actually issued such a statement to all college presidents in Michigan,” he said. “It’s not something we don’t seriously need to think about until… We have about a year to think about it until we provide (the priority list) again next year.”
The top priority plan for the training center is the acquisition of 13 acres abutting the 7 acre-property the center is on. The pavement for training would be on about 3 acres, he said. The estimated project cost is more than $1.4 million, Mathison said. However, it did not include the acquisition of the property.
WSCC President Scott Ward said campus staff is working with the landowner on soil testing as the two sides make progress toward an agreement.