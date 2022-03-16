Artist Anni Holm’s exhibition “Can’t See the Forest for the Trees,” presented at the Old Kirke Museum in Manistee, will be extended after a pause for spring break. The exhibition has been on display as a part of West Shore Community College’s Humankind series.
The exhibition’s public access will pause on Friday, March 18 and will reopen for public viewing on Friday, April 8.
“We have received requests to extend the exhibition so community members who have been out of town during the exhibition dates would get a chance to see it. Anni Holm’s work touches on a long history that is very relevant to our communities. Many members have contributed in the making and have expressed a desire to see the work and share their own stories,” said art professor and curator Eden Ünlüata-Foley.
The exhibition is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. and will close on Saturday, April 23.
More information about the Humankind series may be found at www.westshore.edu. Further information on Anni Holm may be found at www.anniholm.com. For additional information on the exhibit please contact Professor Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edu.