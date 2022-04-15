Several upgrades to facilities at West Shore Community College are on the Board of Trustees’ agenda for their meeting at 4 p.m. in room 119 of the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center.
Up for consideration are final plans for a remodel of the second floor of the Schoenherr Campus Center, more funding for a video and audio studio, and a bid to replace the leaking Tech Center roof.
Several features are set to come to the upper level of the campus center, including a permanent Student Senate office, more quiet study space, small group meeting space, plug-ins for devices, and two unisex bathrooms.
The total cost is estimated to be $258,000, with $115,000 in construction costs and $143,000 being the cost of rearranging existing wall partitions and buying new ones, WSCC President Scott Ward wrote in a memo to the board.
Trustees will consider allocating $70,000 more in pandemic stimulus to the construction of a video and audio studio. They approved $180,000 in Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund money to the project in January.
Since then, the project has broadened in scope, Ward wrote. It will consist of a video broadcast studio for live streaming events at Center Stage Theater; a more “intimate” video studio for smaller-scale content; a room for faculty to create online learning content; and an audio control room.
Trustees will also consider accepting an $81,700 bid from J. Stevens Construction, of Muskegon, to replace the roof on the Tech Center. The roof, which Ward wrote has already been patched over 70 times, is leaking over the mechatronics, electronics and machine shop rooms.
Other stimulus spending
Ward has also recommended an upgrade to the college’s digital security, to be paid for using pandemic stimulus, which trustees will consider OK’ing Monday.
Ward wrote that the $25,000 upgrade is needed because the number of devices using the college network has increased and more threats are emerging.
If all proposed expenses are approved Monday, the college will have approximately $269,000 of pandemic stimulus left to spend before June 2023.
Tuition and fees
Trustees will consider raising in-district, non-district and out-of-state tuition by $5 each, bringing them to $115, $180 and $255 per credit hour, respectively.
They’ll also consider raising the student services fee to $22.50 per contact hour, capped at 20 contact hours.
The fee, which hasn’t been raised from $20 per contact hour since 2019, is charged each semester and funds the Student Senate, bus contracts and mental health services among other things.
The fee is being kept down by pandemic stimulus, Ward wrote, and is likely to increase to $25 next year.
Other business
Trustees will consider approving a list of 137 graduates from the winter 2022 semester, of which 34 are from Ludington.
They’ll also welcome two new employees: Andrew Hatchew, the new director of advising and retention; and Rachel Henderson, success coach for the Manistee Commitment Scholarship program.