SHERMAN TWP. — On Friday, 14 students from the Local Correction Academy graduated at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center.
The academy is part of West Shore Community College and focuses on providing the skills necessary to maintain safety and security within a correctional facility.
“I think this group is a very dedicated group of men and women,” said John O’Hagan, academy director. “With COVID they already had a hurdle to jump and to watch them maneuver through this, it is not easy to have the mask on and stay focused and socially-distanced. There test scores are amazing. It has really been a great bunch to work with.”
The group of area corrections officers have completed the Michigan Sheriffs Coordinating and Training Council (MSCTC) approved 160-hour certification program for personnel supervising inmates in county jails throughout Western Michigan, according to Thom Hawley, director of college relations in a press release.
“The officers have taken the equivalent of a full-time college semester in a vigorous four-week training while wearing masks, during the pandemic,” said O’Hagan. “All of the graduates did an exceptional job throughout the academy. They will be joining the frontlines in a trying and often unenviable profession, but have chosen to take that challenge head on with pride and enthusiasm. I have the utmost confidence these officers will only continue to enhance their skills and abilities in their respective agencies.”
During the graduation ceremony two students were honored Matt Bryant with the Outstanding Leadership Award and Jesse Bowman with he Academic Achievement Award.
Bryant, a corrections officer with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, said it was an honor to receive the award.
“It is a great feeling to know that my peers saw something in me,” said Bryant. “We had a fun class, learned a lot and I am just glad I could help some people. We went through 160 hours of training in a month. It does get a little trying at times. It was challenging, but all in all we did very well as a class.”
Jesse Bowman said it is a pretty extensive program with rigid requirements.
“It is a pretty grueling course,” he said. “It is a good program with good instructors, and I felt like we learned a lot of valuable information.”
Bowman was a reserve deputy with the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office for three years and was hired into corrections in September.
During the four-week training, the academy covers booking and intake, correctional law, cultural diversity, custody and security, defensive tactics, ethics, fire safety, interpersonal communications, prison rape elimination act, prisoner mental health/suicide/behavior awareness, professionalism, report writing, workplace harassment, stress management, suicide awareness and first aid/CPR/AED.
Another session of the academy is scheduled during the winter semester and is open to both active correctional officers and pre-service (no experience) applicants.