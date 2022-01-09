SHERMAN TWP. — West Shore Community College honored its own during Sunday’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Day & Wall of Honor dedication ceremony at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center.
The day was designed not only to celebrate the college’s law enforcement officers but at the same time to honor its fallen officers and graduates, said WSCC President Scott Ward.
Ward said WSCC opened the facility in the fall of 2019, and the staff at the college discussed a ceremony back then, but the pandemic set it back a little bit.
James Taylor, the current director of criminal justice program, said he is grateful that WSCC is doing this honor wall.
“It is something the community should be proud of,” Taylor said.
The Honor Wall on Sunday had pictures of three WSCC graduates with a fourth photo to be added soon.
The three graduates, honored on the wall, who gave their lives in the line of duty include:
• Deputy Robin A. Arnold of the Manistee County Sheriff’s Department, who was a 1981 graduate. Arnold died on Feb. 4, 1994. Detective Robin Arnold was killed in a vehicle crash on Quarterline Road near Deer Run Road in Mason County while returning from training with the regional narcotics task force. She was traveling northbound on Quarterline Road when her undercover vehicle crossed the center line as a result of icy conditions on the roadway. Her vehicle was then struck by an oncoming vehicle.
• Officer Eric J. Johnson of the Howard City Police Department who was a 1995 graduate. Johnson died Aug. 31 1997. Johnsonwas killed in a patrol car accident on M-46 while returning from the Montcalm County Jail after making an arrest.
• Sgt. Todd J. Robbins of the U.S. Army was a 1994 graduate. Robbins died April 3, 2003. Robbins was killed by friendly fire when a bomb dropped on a multilaunch rocket system in Iraq. He was with Unit C Battery, 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment (Multiple Launch Rocket System).
The fourth to be added to the Wall of Honor is Corrections Officer Shawn M. Brimmer of the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department. He was a 1994 graduate. Brimmer died on Dec. 16.
Brimmer passed away from a medical emergency while on duty for the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department. Brimmer also served on the Reed City Fire Department.
Michigan State Police Chaplin Thomas Schmidt gave the invocation on Sunday and thanked all law enforcement personnel both nationally and locally.
“Today we recognize the important dedication of each person who wears a uniform of goes undercover or serves in a supporting role of our public safety officers,” he said. “We give appreciation of those who have served us in the past and those serving us today. We desire to give honor for those paid the ultimately price, their life, in serving our communities.”
Ward said it is an honor to celebrate Law Enforcement Day but also a time for reflection and sorrow as we recognize WSCC graduates who ended their service in the line of duty,
“It is our community that supports and honor for those who risk their lives on a daily basis while serving and protecting it. That is a reflection of the West Shore community,” Ward said. “That is something we should all take pride in.
“This tangible symbol will be a permanent display in our facility, and is a refection of the dedication of our law enforcement officers,” Ward said. “A symbol like that can never capture the whole picture. This is not just a reflection in honor of those who duty ended. However (it is) a comprehensive appreciation for their sacrifices but (also) the sacrifices all law enforcement officers make on a daily basis.”
West Shore graduate Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole also addressed those in attendance on Sunday.
“It is a greater honor to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Cole said.