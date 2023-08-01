SCOTTVILLE — Kids are spending this week in a college setting exploring 26 different class offerings: everything from Adventures of a First Responder and Pond Ecology to Traversing Wilderness and Build-a-Business.
This year there are 304 area youth who are attending the five-day career exploration day camp on the campus of West Shore Community College.
College for Kids runs until Friday which will culminate with talent show and an AeroMed landing from 12:30 to 1 p.m., according to Crystal Young, Executive Director of College Relations.
On Tuesday students taking the class Building Future Protectors: Jr. Police Academy, were working with Bryan Sanders who said the purpose of the class is to give the kids a better understanding of some of the stuff that a police officer does on a day to day basis.
Sanders, a member of the dive team, brought the dive trailer to the college to talk about the gear the dive team uses.
Sandrs also ran the students through a part of the pre-fitness test that all potential police academy candidates would have to do, which included timed sit-ups and a timed shuttle run.
Alex Wilkow who is teaching the Code Your World class had his class coding in a drag and drop block coding format on Tuesday. Wilkow has about 20 students between his beginner and advanced classes.
“This is a very simple class,” he said “But if they want to get into games, coding machinery, coding anything JavaScrip this is teaching them how we take one step at a time and declare what we are doing.”
One of his students, Jasper Whitman was working on creating a jail game both Monday and Tuesday.
“I am really into computers, and I love everything about them,” he said on why he wanted to take the class.
In Scott Anderson’s class RoboQuest: Introduction to STEAM students were also coding but coding to get their robots to achieve a series of small tasks. One group was trying to get their robot to pick-up a series of small objects.
Robbie Schwass was working in a group with two others on those specific tasks and got their robot to achieve them on Tuesday. Schwass said he signed up for Anderson’s class because he likes working with robots and artificial intelligence.
“I am very interested in robots and A.I. but more specifically on the physical movement part of the robot,” he said.
College for Kids will continue this week and culminate on Friday.