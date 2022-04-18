West Shore Community College trustees approved $409,700 in facility upgrades at their regular meeting Monday, held at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center.
That includes $258,000 for a remodel of the upper floor of the Schoenherr Campus Center and an $81,700 bid to replace the tech center’s leaking roof.
It also includes $70,000 more for a planned video and audio studio, for which $180,000 was already approved in January. All of the video and audio studio funds are coming out of pandemic stimulus awarded to the college.
The Schoenherr Campus Center is planned to bring a permanent Student Senate office, more quiet study space, small group meeting space and plug-ins for devices. A new unisex bathroom is set to be installed on both floors.
Moveable walls will be rearranged — and more are expected to be obtained — for an estimated $143,000. Further construction costs for the unisex bathrooms are expected to total $115,000.
From the video and audio studio, WSCC will be able to broadcast performances from the Center Stage Theater, and create virtual classroom material and other types of videos.
The plan presented by Ward consists of four rooms: a studio capable of broadcasting Center Stage Theater; a more “intimate” studio with lighting and a backdrop; a room for faculty to create class content; and an audio control room.
The studio is planned to go in an “underutilized” space in the Arts and Science Center opposite the art gallery, which was originally intended for a planetarium when it was built decades ago, according to Ward.
The Tech Center roof — which has already been patched more than 70 times, according to WSCC President Scott Ward — is set to be replaced by J. Stevens Construction, of Muskegon. Ward wrote that the roof leaks over the mechatronics, electronics and machine shop rooms.
Other stimulus spending
Trustees also OK’d an upgrade to the college’s digital security to be paid for using pandemic stimulus.
The $25,000 upgrade is needed because the number of devices using the college network has increased and more threats are emerging, according to Ward.
“It’ll save our IT staff the considerable hassle of the hundreds of devices that they’re trying to manage, and secondly it’ll also help them on both the daily reporting compliance, but also any threat,” Ward said. “Right now, they have to go through multiple tools and resources. This actually consolidates all of those.”
After that expense, the college is left with approximately $269,000 in pandemic stimulus to spend before June 2023.
Tuition and fees
Trustees raised in-district, non-district and out-of-state tuition by $5 each, bringing them to $115, $180 and $255 per credit hour respectively.
They also raised the student services fee to $22.50 per contact hour, capped at 20 contact hours. The fee is charged each semester and funds the Student Senate, bus contracts and mental health services, among other things.
It hasn’t been raised since 2019. It is likely to increase to $25 per contact hour next year, according to Ward, and is being partly subsidized this year by pandemic stimulus.
Also on Monday
Trustees approved a list of 137 graduates from the winter 2022 semester, of which 34 are from Ludington. Ward noted that many of these graduates spent much of their time at WSCC during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kudos to these graduates for persevering,” Ward said.
The trustees also welcomed two new employees: Andrew Hatchew, the new director of advising and retention, and Rachel Henderson, success coach for the Manistee Commitment Scholarship program.