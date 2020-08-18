VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College will see a big change when it comes to who’s taking in-person, face-to-face classes as opposed to who’s taking an online section this fall, according to Mark Kinney, WSCC’s vice president of academics and student services.
Kinney told the WSCC Board of Trustees Monday during its regular meeting that some classes that are easier to instruct via online platforms are going that way.
“We’ve encouraged our faculty to do what’s best for that specific type of class,” Kinney said. “Things like history and psychology are much easier to offer in an online format.”
Kinney said the class very well could be one where it meets virtually at the same time. Some classes were moved to a more online format previously, but he noted that he also has declined a move by some classes because school starts in the next two weeks.
“We’re trying to limit the changes for our students,” he said.
WSCC President Scott Ward told the board that 60 percent of the courses this fall will be online. Historically, that percentage was more at 30 percent.
Kinney said that on Monday, there were 934 students registered, and that is a 10 percent decrease from this time last year. The number of contact hours between faculty and students is at 9,716 hours, and that is a 7.8 percent decrease, too.
“Obviously, we would prefer it be up and I believe we are well within what we are budgeted for,” he said. “We are looking forward to opening classes, and try to figure out classes for social distancing. (The staff), they have been fantastic this entire summer. We meet numerous times and will do so again. I know the faculty are very busy.”
EARLY CHILDHOOD SUMMIT
Lisa Morley, professor of early childhood education and child development, said this year’s annual early childhood summit is going to an all-virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Morley said the summit will be free to local folks, and it will help to provide 14 hours of training for those in early childhood who need to have 24 hours of training each year, as mandated by the state.
PROJECT UPDATE
Ward told the board that water is flowing from the City of Ludington to the campus through its system, and all that remains is some final engineering reports before the system is turned over to the city.
“We’re immediately seeing some results,” Ward said. “We’re seeing that is becoming easier to clean, and we’re doing a better job of keeping the facilities clean.”
The downtown Manistee project also continues to move along as scheduled. Ward said he is hopeful that the college will be able to occupy the refurbished building around Nov. 1. Board Chair Bruce Smith asked if it would be possible to have one of the board’s meetings in the building shortly afterward, and Ward said it may happen in December or in January 2021.
MASTER PLAN PRIORITY
Following the formal board meeting, a work session was hosted to determine a ranking for what projects should be prioritized with Tom Mathison, the college’s architect. Discussion focused on improvements to the Rimier Regional Public Safety Training Center to improvements for the pool. For the training center, the discussion focused on acquiring more land around it so testing can be done there. The pool, though, has much of its original infrastructure and is in need of updating and replacing.
The work session had no formal decisions, and Mathison looked forward to working with the college’s academic senate on their ideas.