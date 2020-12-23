One of the founding rocks upon which West Shore Community College was built, Dr. John Eaton, died early Wednesday morning. He was 94.
Eaton served as the college's first president, from 1967 to 1983, and he oversaw the development and construction of West Shore. For those people he knew over his life, though, he meant much more.
"Dr. Eaton’s vision for West Shore Community College is embodied in the campus facilities that we enjoy but, more importantly, in the service we provide to students and the community," stated WSCC President Scott Ward in emailed comments provided to the Daily News. "I was blessed to spend time with Dr. Eaton over the last several years and witnessed his continued passion for the college and our mission. He was very proud of the service the college has continued to provide for over 50 years.
"The greatest honor to his legacy is to continue forward movement on our mission."
WSCC Executive Director of College Relations Thom Hawley knew Eaton in a variety of ways throughout both of their lives.
"Throughout my time at the college, from student to administrator, I always looked forward to spending time with Dr. Eaton. I am especially glad we honored him at the 2017 commencement during the college’s 50th anniversary," Hawley stated in comments provided to the Daily News. "He will be forever remembered for his leadership in establishing and creating West Shore.
"Our best memorial to him is through our adherence to his principles and standards."
Eaton was preceded in death by his wife Mary in April 2011. A full obituary was not received by the Daily News at presstime.
Eaton took part in WSCC's 50th Anniversary in 2017, including banging the gavel to bring the March 2017 meeting of the college's board of trustees to order.
"It has been an interesting life for me, to see the community college grow," Eaton said at the time.
Later that spring, at the May commencements, Eaton was joined by the presidents of the college past and present — Drs. Bill Anderson, Charles Dillon and Kenneth Urban.
More than a year later, Eaton was later honored by WSCC when it named its boardroom for him. It was dedicated in December 2018. Both Ward and former Anderson praised the work of Eaton at that time.
"I believe this campus is at least as beautiful as any community college in Michigan… and John led the way to building this campus," Anderson said at the time.
During that dedication, Ward read a note from Eaton to the community from the college's first catalogue.
"In his words… 'It shall be our purpose to serve the needs of you, the student, in the cultural and economic development of your community. We invite you to grow with us as we expand educational opportunity in the West Shore Community College service area,'" Ward said at the time.
He and his wife's legacy at West Shore Community College continues on in another way, the Mary and John Eaton Scholarship Fund.