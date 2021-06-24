SCOTTVILLE — The Muddy Fox Trot, a family-friendly 5K mud run with a boot camp style obstacle course, returns for the sixth year to the West Shore Community College campus on Saturday, July 24, with course flights starting at 10 a.m.
The mud run will benefit the WSCC Foundation student scholarship fund.
The adult registration fee is $20 and the course will challenge the weekend warrior through seasoned athlete.
The day of the run, current WSCC students can enter free with a valid student ID.
The grown-ups won’t be the only ones who get to play in the mud. There is no registration fee for ages 16 and under.
T-shirts are free for all pre-registered participants. When registering, a T-shirt size can be selected online.
Many of the obstacles are similar to other mud runs. The course will include dredging through muddy trenches, scaling muddy hillsides, slogging through shallow water crossings and climbing over wooden walls and hay bales.
“It’s an entire day of family fun as participants slip, slide, and slosh their way to victory while raising scholarship money for many of the college’s deserving students,” said Julie Page Smith, race organizer and the college’s Wellness Center director. “Our focus is on creating a unique event and the improved course will make it a memorable one, whether running or watching.”
Post-run activities will include healthy snacks, drinks, and a chance to meet the college mascot, Westy the Fox.
Details for the Muddy Fox Trot may be found at http://www.westshore.edu/muddyfoxtrot.
To register, visit https://westshore.asapconnected.com.
For more information, please contact Julie Page Smith by phone at (231) 843-5949 or by email at jsmith@westshore.edu