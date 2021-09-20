West Shore Community College’s nursing and allied health program has been accredited through the Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation.
The program’s accreditation will give students’ degrees more credibility, easing their advancement into other colleges and making them more attractive to employers, said Shelley Boes, director of nursing.
The accreditation will be reviewed after six years, Boes said.
“We knew we had a quality program before we started, this just proves it,” Boes said at the college’s board of trustees meeting Monday.
The accreditation is the result of “a few years of hard work and preparation,” Boes said.
The work involved producing a 120-page self-study that addressed each of five standards and 32 quality indicators required of accredited colleges. There is also an ongoing assessment of how the college is meeting the 32 quality indicators.
Boes highlighted two quality indicators: first-time pass rate and student satisfaction. She said in 2020, every student that graduated as a registered student did so on their first attempt, likely the only time that had happened at WSCC.
This year, the first-time pass rate for registered nurses was 83.36 percent, still above the national average, Boes said. Three students did not pass on their first attempt.
She also said that of the 20 students who responded to a satisfaction survey last year, 95 percent ranked the program as “good” or “very good.”
Support staff contract
The board approved a partial-year contract through June 30 for the educational support staff — custodians, secretaries, bookkeepers and other hourly workers.
In the contract, support staff are to receive normal step increases, a 1.5 increase to their base salaries and a $500 signing bonus. Support staff also are to receive a one-time floating holiday to be used before the contract expires.
Ward said that the negotiations for this contract were “probably some of the most tense” the college has had with support staff in his 12 years as with the administration.
“There’s a lot of stress and anxieties,” Ward said. “Overall … we came to, I think, a good agreement.
Negotiation on the next contract will begin soon, Ward said.
President’s reports
WSCC President Scott Ward reported on several current issues facing the college.
Preliminary enrollment numbers for the fall semester show that enrollment is down 5 percent from last fall. They also show that 66 percent of students are female.
While that’s less than the 70 percent female population that was estimated late last week, it still falls in line with a national trend of declining male enrollment, Ward said.
Ward told the Daily News that it “seems logical” that the drop would be linked to a decline in male students, but said the situation is “almost unique ground for us to wade through.” Community college enrollment typically rises when the economy struggles, he said — but in this case, it declined.
The drop in enrollment represents a loss of “a little more than 50 students,” Ward said.
Ward also reported on vaccination on campus.
WSCC does not mandate vaccination, but off-campus healthcare clinics that host some students’ labs do, and they extend that requirement to WSCC students. The clinics asked that WSCC process students’ exemption requests.
Boes said four requests have been for medical reasons and two have been for religious reasons. All requests so far have been granted.
New hire
The board will recognize the August hiring of Dr. Eric McLearon, associate professor of biological sciences.
McLearon earned his Doctorate of Medicine from Wayne State University and taught chemistry and biology at Kellogg Community College.