The cold weather can bring about the winter blues, but West Shore Community College offers many activities for residents to stay active while getting out of the cold.
“This is the time of year that our business really picks up as individuals are thinking more about improving their health and fitness,” WSCC director of wellness Julie Page Smith said. “Benefits of year-round activity include decreased risk of developing cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, metabolic syndrome and certain cancers.
“It helps improve muscular strength and endurance, which in turn improves the ability to complete daily activities. Mental health and mood can improve and so can sleep habits. It’s a fun and social way to connect with family and/or friends. We offer a warm and safe place for people to exercise to escape the winter chill.”
The college has many different amenities for individuals and families to participate in including swimming, weight room access, gym access, classes and the ice arena.
“The wellness center includes aerobic circuit weight training and several pieces of cardiovascular equipment,” Smith said. “We do offer orientation sessions to learn how to properly use the equipment. Lap swim/water exercise is offered by appointment during our scheduled hours. Open swim is offered on Friday evenings based on our lifeguard availability. We ask that people call ahead for more details on pool hours. The gym is used for multiple activities including basketball, pickleball, volleyball, walking, running, etc. We have a racquetball court and locker rooms with showers.”
Smith stated that currently enrolled students can use all the facilities free of charge. Memberships are available for individuals, families (up to five people), seniors (60 years and older) and non-WSCC students by the year, four months or one month. Day passes are also available.
“Winter classes will be starting soon,” Smith said. “Anyone looking to register can call the rec center at (231) 843-5543.”
Going ball-istic starts Jan. 9 and is a full-body workout on the fitness ball designed to improve strength, posture, balance and flexibility for all fitness levels. Fitness balls will be provided. Participants need to bring a yoga-style exercise mat and a set of hand weights to class. Classes run from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 9 through Feb. 23 with additional classes offered after this first session. Cost is $45.
Total body fitness focuses on strength, balance and flexibility. This class is appropriate for all fitness levels; beginners are encouraged. Classes run from 9-10 a.m. or 10-11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, January 17 through March 2 with additional classes offered after the first session. Cost is $45.
WERQ dance fitness is a dance fitness class based on pop and hip-hop music. The warm-up previews the dance steps and the cool-down combines yoga-inspired static stretching and balance poses. Classes run 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 10 through Feb. 23, with additional classes offered after the first session. The cost is $45.
Wu Tai Chi is an exercise class for health and peace of mind. Careful practice can improve coordination and increase relaxation. It can help improve health and concentration and learn to deal with stress more effectively. Loose-fitting or exercise clothing and flat comfortable shoes and water bottles are recommended. Classes run from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 9 through Feb. 20, with additional classes offered after the first session. The cost is $35.
WSCC rec center members will receive $5 off any class.
“We have something for everyone at the WSCC Recreation Center,” Smith said. “We have individuals of all ages and fitness levels using different parts of our facility. It continues to be a great benefit for our students, community members and staff.”
The West Shore Ice Arena also offers activities to stay active during the winter to those who don’t mind the colder temperatures. The arena has open skating, freestyle skating, sticks and pucks and drop-in hockey. All activities have a fee and skate rentals are $3.
The ice arena also offers hockey for boys and girls ages 4-14. More information about hockey or any of the activities offered at the WSCC ice arena can be found at west shore in.com or by calling (231) 852-4225.
The Ludington Curling Club is also offering curling tutorial classes from 4 to 6 p.m., Sundays, from Jan. 8 through Feb. 12. The cost is $20 per class.