Unpaid student bills totaling $90,554 at West Shore Community College are set to be paid off with a federal pandemic relief grant.
The board of trustees approved the payment of student bills accumulated since March 13, 2020, along with several other uses for the funds, at their meeting yesterday.
In each of the last 10 years, the college has passed about $30,000 in unpaid student bills to collection agencies, WSCC President Scott Ward told the board yesterday.
After seven years with an agency, most of these debts are returned to the college and written off as a loss, he said.
There was a “huge increase” in unpaid balances during the pandemic, according to Ward. He said this was an opportunity to give struggling students a “clean slate,” since it’s typically students who don’t graduate who leave their accounts unpaid.
“This is money that often we do not see back and is a barrier for students to return,” Ward said. “Before they can re-register for a class, they would have to pay off anything they owe us.”
A new type of employee is also set to be hired and paid using the grant.
Called an “instructional designer,” the new hire is intended to help WSCC navigate the “continually changing online experience that we’re seeing,” Ward said.
The designer is to be paid with $150,000 in grant funds over a two-year period.
They will train staff and work with them to design learning models, implement feedback, research new innovations, create educational content and more, Ward wrote in a memo to the board.
Ward also wrote that he intends to fund the position through the general fund after two years.
Estimated lost revenues of $425,257 are to be recovered with the grant. WSCC will retain $79,000 as the cost of managing the grant.
Over $2.2 million in grant funds have been allocated to WSCC through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which was established during the pandemic.
Before yesterday, the college had spent $154,037 of its grants, mostly on remote learning equipment and safety supplies.
Grant funds totaling $1,377,768 will remain following the expenditures approved yesterday.
Promoting student success
About 40 students who signed up for two remedial math and English courses next fall will instead be enrolled in college-level courses.
The board approved a $130,000 initiative to increase student success by fostering engagement, promoting support services and discontinuing the remedial courses.
Under a recent Michigan law, students aged 25 or older can attend community college tuition-free if the college follows a number of practices. One such practice is placing as many students as possible into college-level courses, rather than remedial ones.
Remedial courses often don’t provide college credit and consume time and money that could be spent earning credits, Ward told the Daily News.
“People are seeing that these are more barriers to student success than actually supports to students,” Ward said.
The plan calls for in-class “embedded tutors” in the two college-level math and English to accompany the instructor, whose lessons will also be accessible online.
The embedded tutors would ideally be the adjunct faculty who taught the discontinued remedial courses, said Darby Johnsen, dean of arts and sciences.
The college is looking to integrate the remedial math course into a college-level course next semester, as it has already done with an English course, Johnsen said.
Though these students are being pushed into a more advanced class than they tested into, the plan intends to envelop WSCC students in a “web of support,” said Annie Jacobson, director of enrollment and student engagement.
According to the plan, embedded tutors will make seeking help seem more approachable to students. Then, seeking help from instructors, traditional tutors and other services will be easier, Johnsen said.
Alongside a year-round emphasis on “wellness,” there will be “monthly focuses” themed around national campaigns, such as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Johnsen said.
“It’s the year of student supports,” Johnsen told the Daily News. “That’s really the focus for the whole year.”
The cost of the initiative is spread over the next two years, at which point its effectiveness will be evaluated, Ward said.
Student engagement and community programming is estimated at $44,000, and embedded tutoring is estimated at $86,000.
Also on Monday
Fourteen students were approved to graduate this summer, including five from Ludington.