The Diego Rivera Quintet brought heat to a cold Friday night in Ludington with two sets of jazz steeped a bit also in the Hispanic heritage of the band leader.
The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series presentation at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts was the first outing for this particular arrangement of the quintet, Rivera told the audience.
Joining the saxophonist/composer and Michigan State University associate professor of saxophone were Josh Lawrence on trumpet, Javier Enrique on bass, Zavier Davis on piano and Sean Dobbins on drums.
The evening featured compositions penned by Rivera who introduced them with explanations of what he thought and felt when writing them. That included bits of Chicano history, philosophy, family heritage and a call to understand that different people in this nation and world may have realities than any one of us — and yet share a basic humanity. (That observation was complemented by the Quill Redpath exhibit “Once I Was Like You” on display in the LACA performance hall entry exhibit area through the end of the month.) The straight-ahead instrumental jazz compositions often had storylines — a child separated from parents singing him or herself to sleep, a musical evocation of a window in San Antonio, Texas important in Chicano heritage — presented with nuance and power.
Strong solos showed the players’ fine musical chops. Rivera and Lawrence are expressive on their instruments. Davis was a marvel on piano. Dobbins matched the expressiveness on drums and had crowd-pleasing solos with rock ’n’ roll exuberance. Enrique, once a student of Rivera’s, kept the bottom strong on bass.
Ted Malt, director of WSCC Performing Arts Series and college friend of Rivera’s, invited the audience to Jamesport Brewing for a post-concert jam by the quintet. He explained a similar arrangement is planned for the next series presentation, the Fred Knapp Quintet Feb. 11 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee with a jam in a Manistee night spot after the concert.