Jazz, theater, a holiday rock show and more are on the schedule for West Shore Community College’s upcoming Performing Arts Series season, starting in September.
The college recently announced the lineup for the 2023-24 season, and though it’s still a couple months away, organizers are excited about this year’s offerings.
“Every year we get the chance to bring in some pretty high-level artists in all genres — theater, vocal music, instrumental music. … We’re happy to provide our community with this kind of level of programming,” said Ted Malt, series director and WSCC professor of music studies at the college.
A major change that will add to the production value of the series is a new video production studio, along with modifications to the sound system at Center Stage Theater, where each of the season’s productions will take place, according to Malt.
“It’s enhanced our production and our ability to document and archive all these shows we have permission to record,” he said.
The season opens on Sept. 8, with a performance by Joscho Stephan — coming to WSCC from Germany — and local favorite Third Coast Swing. The two acts will be performing music in the same vein as jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt.
Malt said he’s thrilled to have Stephan, who he calls “virtuosic on the guitar,” participate in this year’s series.
“He’ll blow people away,” Malt said.
Next up is the Millennium Brass featuring Marty Erickson on Oct. 20.
Malt said the Millennium Brass performance is one he’s been trying to coordinate for years.
“Marty Erickson is homegrown and is one of the most sought after tubists in the world,” he said, adding that the performance will feature jazz, pop and classical styles, drawing “powerhouse orchestra players from all over.”
Also on deck for the season is the third incarnation of WSCC’s holiday rock show, which takes place Dec. 2 and 3.
Dubbed the WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular III, the concert will feature Lou Musa from the Verve Pipe, Craig Avery, and Kevin DePree, along with special appearances from Edgar Struble, Chloe Kimes, the WSCC Drumline and others, according to a release from the college.
Malt said the college didn’t initially intend to bring back the holiday show, held at the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee last year, but the positive reception from the community convinced him to reconsider.
“The feedback was overwhelming,” Malt said.
Now taking place at WSCC, the holiday concert will feature some old favorites and some new arrangements, according to Malt.
Struble will also participate in the season’s closing event on April 13, 2023: a retrospective of the music of Kenny Rogers, with the Kenny Rogers Band.
The concert, titled “Through the Years,” is not a tribute act, according to the college. Rather, it’s “the band that toured with Kenny Rogers for more than 40 years, entertaining audiences worldwide.”
Enlisting the Kenny Rogers Band is something Malt has been hoping to do for some time.
He said Struble — who was Rogers’ music director in the ’70s — got the ball rolling by calling the band, and the whole group is planning to come.
“It’s basically a whole chronological narrative of all the hits of Kenny Rogers. Edgar was in the mix of all of that in real time back in the day, so he’s going to narrate the whole thing,” Malt said of the show. “It’s going to be an awesome event.”
The Performing Arts Series will also feature fall and winter theater productions.
“Charlotte’s Web” runs Nov. 9-12.
“We are thrilled to be offering ‘Charlotte’s Web’ this year as an option for families,” director Michelle Kiessel told the Daily News.
She added that the plan is to have special performances at area elementary schools in addition to the Center Stage Theater shows, as a way to integrate the play into English language arts curriculum.
“We are currently brainstorming ways to get young students involved in some other ways that will make the classic text come alive for them,” Kiessel said.
The winter production, “Fun Home,” is also directed by Kiessel, and opens Feb. 29, 2024.
“’Fun Home’ is a ‘tragicomedy’ musical that won the Tony in 2015 and was in the running for the Pulitzer Prize,” Kiessel said. “It’s a memory play based on the autobiographical graphic novel of the same name by cartoonist Alison Bechdel.
“This coming-of-age story takes a unique, nonlinear look at childhood through the eyes of an adult.”
Kiessel said “Fun Home” auditions will be held in December, and three talented kids will be needed to fill out the cast.
More information will be coming about audition times for both productions.
Other events include a performance by Western Michigan University’s Gold Company on Jan. 19, 2024. The vocal jazz ensemble from WMU is composed of undergraduate and graduate students whose majors range from jazz studies to vocal performance, music education, music therapy and more, the college stated.
The series will also include spring concerts by the WSCC Concert Choir, Wind Symphony, Drumline and Jazz Ensembles.
Malt said he’s grateful for the support of his fellow organizers and of the community at large for helping to keep the Performing Arts Series going, year after year.
“The special part of this whole thing is that we have a team, a group of people who work synergistically to pull this off and they’re phenomenal,” he said. “We’ve had unwavering public support for our shows. People have been coming to our shows, especially after the pandemic, which has been great.”
Malt encourages people to buy tickets quickly, as they’re likely to go fast.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.westshore.edu/performingarts.