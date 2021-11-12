A proposed plan for West Shore Community College’s commencement next year involves two afternoon ceremonies on Saturday, May 7.
About 50-60 graduates would attend each ceremony with three or four guests each in the Center Stage Theater. Separate ceremonies would be held for nursing, law enforcement and ASM tech graduates.
The plan will be discussed at the WSCC Board of Trustees’ regular meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday.
A reception is proposed to be held after the ceremonies in the Schoenherr Campus Center, where students would receive a gift bag.
The plan was put together by a committee of staff and faculty. The committee was comprised of:
- Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services;
- Ted Malt, director of performing arts and professor of music;
- Craig Peterson, media services and learning technical coordinator;
- Darby Johnsen, dean of arts and sciences; and
- Jill Sweet, director of advising and registrar.
WSCC held no commencement ceremony in 2020. This year, the college held eight ceremonies in the Center Stage Theater over a three-day period.
Each of the eight ceremonies was limited to 25 graduates with three guests each. Speeches were pre-recorded. The plan for the 2022 ceremonies involves live speeches.
Other business
The board will discuss the staff member of the semester for summer 2021. That staff member is Wanell Cabot, dean of occupational programs and administrative assistant to the nursing and criminal justice programs.
Comments included in the board’s agenda packet say Cabot goes “above and beyond her job duties” and “is the smiling, welcoming, knowledgeable face” of multiple programs.