West Shore Community College is putting plans in place to end the 2020-21 academic year with a non-traditional — but still meaningful — commencement experience for graduates.
On Monday, the college’s board of trustees heard an update about plans for several smaller commencement ceremonies to take place at the conclusion of the academic year. The ceremonies are being organized with public safety guidelines in mind amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are trying to plan smaller commencement ceremonies that will meet the safety guidelines of the pandemic and provide a meaningful opportunity to recognize our graduates this year and last year,” said Thom Hawley, executive director of college relations.
Hawley noted that graduates from WSCC’s Class of 2020 would also be invited, since they had their graduation ceremony canceled completely.
The plan is currently to host up to seven small ceremonies, with three on Friday, April 30 and three or four on Saturday, May 1, Hawley said on Thursday.
There will be a limit of 25 students per ceremony, and each student will be able to bring up to three guests.
“That’s how we can safely have it take place in the Center Stage Theater,” Hawley said.
Each ceremony is expected to last about 45 minutes. Students, staff and guests will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing protocols.
Plans are subject to change based on the status of the pandemic at the time.
Hawley said the board was receptive to the idea.
“My sense was the board reacted favorably to these plans, understanding that it won’t be commencement as it was in the past,” he said.
Graduation plans will continue to be fleshed out in the coming months, and additional ceremonies could be added, depending on how the process unfolds.
“This is a good alternative to a full commencement,” Hawley said. “I think the ceremonies will be meaningful… and intimate.”
Also on Monday
The board welcomed newly hired Dean of Arts and Sciences Darby Johnsen.
Johnsen was previously the dean of instruction at Kennedy-King College in Chicago. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English language and literature from the University of Tulsa.
Hawley said she’s a great fit for the position.
The board considered a draft of a proposed renewal of the college’s operational millage of 0.7062 mills, but the matter was tabled for the time being. WSCC President Scott Ward recommended renewing the millage for an Aug. 4 election.
Hawley said the board opted not to vote on the item, asking for additional information and for the college’s legal counsel to review the issue.
WSCC’s operational millage expires in December, according to a memo from Ward to the college board.