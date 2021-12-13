West Shore Community College has postponed the production of “Footloose.” Auditions that were scheduled for this week are cancelled.
The decision to postpone the production came from a team that looked at COVID-19 positivity rates in the region.
“This decision was a tough call, but we determined that in order to ensure the safety of our cast and crew, we must postpone,” said Ted Malt, director of the WSCC performing arts series and professor of music. “We have successfully pulled off a few big performances already this season, but they have presented many challenges above and beyond the norm.”
For more information on the future production and auditions, contact Director of Theater Michelle Kiessel via email at mkiessel@westshore.edu.