The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will consider a recommendation to not increase tuition for the 2020-21 school year during its regular meeting at 4 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will be hosted both in-person and via the video-conferencing application Zoom. To attend in-person, the meeting will be in the north lounge of the Administrative and Conference Building. On Zoom, the link is https://zoom.us/j/93457858491?pwd=UlBPVVdaQVJlVXROYmRvT0Q0cS9ydz09 with a password of 711090. To be a part of the meeting via phone, the phone number to call is (301) 715-8592 and the meeting ID number is 934 5785 8491.
In a memo to the board, President Scott Ward noted the college increased in-district tuition each year for the past 10 years between 2.54 to 5.56 percent from $76 in 2010-11 to $106 last year.
He also noted that if the board accepts the recommendation, the tuition rate would the lowest of the 10 smallest community colleges in the state.
Ward is recommending the college stay at $106 for in-district tuition, $170 for out-of-district tuition and $240 for out-of-state tuition.
“In 2009, the board of trustees chose to freeze tuition during the Great Recession,” he wrote to the board. “As the national, state and local economies are currently experiencing another period of uncertainty, I am recommending freezing tuition for fiscal year (2020-21).”
Ward also noted that the college would work to increase awards of local financial aid through scholarships funded by local organizations and businesses as well as funds raised through the WSCC Foundation.
Contract consideration
The board will also consider a one-year contract with the college’s educational support personnel. Ward, in a memo recommending approving the contract, noted a 2 percent salary increase plus steps for employees and increase in dental and vision benefits among other changes.