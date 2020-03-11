HAMLIN TWP. — On a chilly presidential primary election morning, West Shore Community College Student Senate member Kraylee Ledger was pleasantly surprised by the relatively warm reception of voters when she asked them to participate in an exit poll created by the Student Senate.
“We’ve had a really good turnout. I expected a lot more refusals,” Ledger, an Oceana County resident and ASM tech student, said Tuesday. “When we say we’re the Student Senate from West Shore Community College, that really opens the door.”
Ledger had set up a table in front of the Hamlin Township Hall where she distributed the one-page polls on clipboard to voters who agreed to participate. Her shift was nearly over shortly after noon. Another student was staffing a similar table in Manistee. Other students were going to staff the two sites in the late afternoon until the polls closed at 8 p.m.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.