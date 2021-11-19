West Shore Community College has so far made it through the fall semester without mask or vaccine mandates. But some on campus are now pushing for that to change.
Having made no progress toward a mask mandate through meetings with WSCC President Scott Ward, the student senate is planning a campaign to spread the word in favor of a mandate, according to Student Senate President Sam Gillette.
“While our cases are this high and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) does recommend masking, I think we should act on that and keep each other safe,” Gillette said.
In an interview, Ward cited several reasons informing the lack of a mandate, including lack of transmission recorded on campus, lack of other mandates in the community and the bureaucracy required to administer such a policy.
The college had a mask mandate all through the last academic year. But that was lifted in June when the order expired from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Since then, masks have only been required in science and health care labs.
In the meantime, the college has logged 31 cases this semester, according to its website. Ward said the college doesn’t know of any instances of the virus being transmitted on-campus.
“Every case has been brought from off-campus onto campus,” he said, often by people who “are vaccinated, but they’re picking it up somewhere else.”
Last week, the 12-person student senate voted unanimously in favor of a universal, campus-wide mask mandate, according to Gillette.
Gillette said “numerous” students are “very uncomfortable” with the lack of a mandate, especially now that cases are rising statewide to a level beyond which masks are recommended by the CDC.
Michigan is now adding thousands of COVID-19 cases per day in its fourth significant wave since March 2020.
Mason County’s seven-day average rose to 42 cases a day Thursday — the highest since the pandemic began, according to data collected by the New York Times. Hospitalizations have also risen, while deaths have not.
Gillette has met multiple times with Ward to discuss a mask mandate, but “the dialogue has been unproductive.”
“He has made it clear that he hears us, but he has not acted upon that yet,” Gillette said.
Ward outlined multiple reasons leading the administration away from mask mandates in an interview with the Daily News.
First, the college wants to stay in the bounds of what’s required by higher agencies — not exceed it. It went along with MDHHS’ mask order as long as it was in effect, but not any longer than that.
Ward also said he’s concerned about keeping the college’s mitigation strategies in line with what others in the community, like school districts and businesses, are doing.
Many area businesses don’t require masks, and Mason County Central Schools recently lifted its requirement. Ludington Area Schools requires masks, but grants exemptions.
Ward said he wants to refrain from the “very messy” situation of “making up your own rules,” because it couldn’t be as simple as a universal mask mandate.
“Everyone at this point knows” that a universal mandate “cannot work,” he said. He said swimmers can’t be asked to wear masks, nor can welding students, since face coverings are flammable.
He said it would be needless bureaucracy to have the administration make mask rulings across the spectrum of activities that make up campus life.
Ward also said he hasn’t seen that colleges with mandates have significantly lower COVID-19 rates. As examples, he cited Grand Rapids Community College, which requires masks, and University of Michigan and Grand Valley State University, which require masks and vaccines.
The data isn’t perfectly comparable, but this semester, WSCC has had almost three times as many cases as GRCC per 100,000 people, a common metric for counting COVID cases. Using that metric, WSCC has fared about about as well as Michigan and GVSU.
“I think it spreads despite (mandates) because they’re not universal,” Ward said. “As long as everyone’s out going separate ways … it’s not going to be effective.”
Paul Bilinski, an associate professor of biology at WSCC, has been “agitating” for a mask mandate. He said he regularly has students absent due to quarantines, and he believes the campus is at risk.
“I know that it is present on campus,” Bilinski said. “It’s not some phantom that we’re swinging at that doesn’t really exist.”
He said it’s “a very difficult problem,” but sees it as his job “to advocate for what I think is the right call.”
“I think that the best science literature out there really supports the use of masks,” Bilinski said. “I can’t imagine that the reasons (against a mandate) are scientific or with a great concern to student learning.”
Ward stressed “as a society, we’re still trying to figure out what works.” He said he “can’t disagree” with viewpoints of “ardent vaccine supporters” and the vaccine-hesitant alike. He urged empathy either way.
“There’s a wide breadth of opinion,” Ward said. “These are very emotional views for many people. … We might not agree with everyone, but (we should) respect that this is not a simple time and these are not clear-cut answers for anyone.”
He added that the college is preparing to comply with an order from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration that non-vaccinated employees must wear masks.