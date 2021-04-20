Trustees of West Shore Community College on Monday called for a special election to renew the college’s present millage rate through 2029.
The proposal to continue levying its millage rate of .7062 will appear on ballots Tuesday, Aug. 3 across the community college district. The district encompasses Mason and Manistee counties, as well as parts of Lake, Newaygo and Oceana counties.
The millage, last approved in 2013, contributes funding to the college’s operating expenses.
A portion of the millage is also diverted to the Downtown Development Authorities in Manistee, Ludington, Scottville and Filer Township, as well as the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. In 2022, this amount is estimated to total $53,100.
Property taxes are determined in part by a combination of millage rates levied by services like schools and colleges. One mill’s worth of money is taxed for every $1,000 of assessed property value, which is 50 percent of the property’s true cash value. Under WSCC’s millage rate, a home assessed at $50,000 would pay $35.31 to the college — $0.7062 for every $1,000 of its value.
The millage rate could be reduced once after passage, pending a calculation from the Mason County Equalization Department. If annual growth in property value exceeds the rate of inflation, Michigan’s Headlee Amendment demands the millage rate be adjusted so growth in property tax revenue will not exceed inflation. This millage has not required a Headlee rollback in more than a decade, WSCC President Scott Ward said in a memo to the board.