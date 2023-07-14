The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will vote on approving an architectural firm for the recreation center renovation project when the board meets at 4 p.m. Monday in the John M. Eaton Board Room.
Seven firms submitted proposals for the project: Driven Design of Battle Creek; Hooker Dejong of Muskegon; Kendra C. Thompson of Manistee; Paradigm Design of Grand Rapids; Mathison, Mathison of Grand Rapids; Tower Pinkster of Grand Rapids; and Progressive AE of Grand Rapids.
“All seven firms’ proposals indicated excellent experience with similar projects, have extensive higher education experience, have the capacity to meet project demands and deadlines, and provided quality references,” WSCC president Scott Ward stated in the board packet. “Based on a weighted scoring system of the evaluation criteria, the evaluation team recommended that the services of Kendra C. Thompson be considered by the Board of Trustees.”
Ward noted that the college used Kendra C. Thompson as the architect for its downtown Manistee building and was pleased with the firm’s work.
He also noted that Thompson’s 5% project costs were the lowest among the bidders, though he said cost was not a determining factor.
“This rate is lower than the college has experienced for other similar size or larger projects,” Ward said.
OTHER BUSINESS
A fiscal year 2022-23 budget amendment will be presented and voted on, which includes a $1 million transfer from the general fund to the capital improvement fund for construction projects and $710,000 in adjustments to tuition and fees revenue to account for higher than budgeted enrollments resulting in a tuition gain of $100,000.
The board will approve seven WSCC students to graduate during the summer semester. All students have met the requirements to receive an associate degree from WSCC.
Also on Monday, the board will convene in closed session to evaluate Ward’s performance.
Trustees will also hear a presentation from the West Shore Wolves hockey team and its recent successes.