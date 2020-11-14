The West Shore Community College will consider a proposal to delay the evaluation of President Scott Ward until April 2021 as a part of its regularly scheduled meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the MBT Room at the Administrative and Conference Building and via the video-conference application Zoom.
To join the meeting via Zoom online, the ID number is 964 4677 5932. To listen to the meeting on the telephone and participate in that way, call 301-715-8592 and use the same code.
WSCC Board of Trustees Chair Bruce Smith in a memo to his fellow board members stated that Ward’s April 2020 evaluation was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic until a later time. Smith and two other undisclosed members of the board discussed having an in-person evaluation, and a recommendation was developed to put off the evaluation until April 2021.
In other business, the board will consider a contract for a classification and compensation study that was negotiated into the contract between the college and its educational support personnel. Ward is recommending a contract with MGT Consulting Group in the amount of $29,839 to complete the study.