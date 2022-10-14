The remodeling and renovation of the West Shore Community College Recreation Center is proposed to be the top priority for the college’s board to consider as a part of its facilities master plan, according to an agenda for its upcoming regular meeting at 4 p.m., Monday, at the MBT Room of the Administrative & Conference Building.
According to a memo from WSCC President Scott Ward to the board, each year the college must identify and rank its priorities in the facilities master plan to receive state capital outlay funding. Ward stated, though, that sometimes other projects not ranked as high are funded for work because of a variety of factors.
In the plan before the board, Mathison and Mathison Architects is recommending renovations of the upper level classrooms and corridors; the lower level weight room; replace the heating, air conditioning and electrical systems with energy-efficient units; and a new fire suppression system at a projected cost of more than $6.3 million. An additional projection of more than $1.9 million is needed for the lower level with renovating the pool, the pool equipment and the pool deck.
The No. 2 priority is site development of the Riemer Regional Public Safety Center with three acres of new paved surfaces to meet demand for driver-training facilities for law enforcement vehicles, first-responder vehicles, bus drivers and commercial drivers license drivers. That priority has a projected cost of more than $1.5 million.
The No. 3 priority, at a projected cost of more than $4 million, is renovations at the administrative and conference center building. The renovations include the 3,000-square foot kitchen, serving and support spaces plus the bathrooms. It also calls for adding a 4,000-square foot “pre-function space” at the building’s main entry.
Future considerations identified in the plan include student housing, an indoor athletic fieldhouse and future site development for training of law enforcement, EMS, CDL and bus drivers.
In other business, the college board will consider approving a contract with Johnson Sign Company to replace signage for the college because of its new logo and branding. The cost of the contract, the lowest bidder, is $113,925.