Officials on the West Shore Community College board of trustees on Monday will consider seeking proposals from architectural firms for a planned $6.4 million revamp of the Recreation Center as part of the college’s Facilities Master Plan when the WSCC board meets at 4 p.m. Monday.
The Facilities Master Plan was split into two parts — the renovation of the Recreation Center as a whole, and renovations of the swimming pool, according to a memo from WSCC President Scott Ward.
Ward stated that, while the $6.4 million price tag for the services currently sought does not include work at the pool, the college still intends to upgrade the facility as part of the overall plan.
The pool renovation would cost an additional $1.9 million, according to a cost summary from October 2022.
During Monday’s meeting, the board will discuss issuing a request for proposals — or RFP — for architectural services for the Rec Center portion of the project, with the hope of lining up a recommended contractor ahead of the board’s July meeting.
Ward stated that if the college does engage with an architectural firm, it would be with the expectation that bidding would take place in December 2023 or January 2024, with construction to begin in earnest in spring or summer 2024.
“The architectural firm will be expected to design the renovation after input from stakeholders including WSCC staff and students, West Shore CTE, MSU Extension, and community users,” Ward stated. “The bulk of the renovation would be on the upper floor, with the remainder being the current weight room and racquetball court. Most of the renovation cost is in upgrading the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. Much of the mechanical system is original to the building.”
Ward noted that his recommendation to issue an RFP “does not commit the board to any future action.”
“A project like this will include many steps, including contracting with an architectural firm, the design phase, and the bidding phase,” he stated. “At any step in the process the board can change direction.”
Ward stated the recommendation to seek proposals was “favorably reviewed” by the college’s administrative committee on June 14.
LEASE AGREEMENT IN MANISTEE
The board will consider a lease agreement with BeeSmooth Cafe for a kiosk and food counter space at the college’s downtown Manistee educational center.
“The counter will provide and sell healthy, specialty drinks, fresh juice, smoothies, wraps, salads, parfaits, breakfast, and dessert bars. The service will be available to both internal and external customers,” Ward stated.
The cost for the first year would include a $500 deposit and a monthly $250 fee, or 5% of the previous month’s sales, whichever is greater.
“In addition to providing food services to building occupants and users, this is an opportunity for the college to better accommodate our own functions in the facility,” Ward stated. “Additionally, this is an excellent opportunity for the college to assist with small business development.”
He said the college sought interested parties in May, and BeeSmooth Cafe was the only business to respond.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will consider approving 2% pay increases for adjunct faculty members, and for “campus employment and student workers”; appointing Board Chair Sherry Wyman as trustee director and Tony Fabaz as alternate trustee director on the Michigan Community College Association Board of Directors; and approving its general fund, auxiliary fund and capital fund budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
A budget hearing will take place at 3:45 p.m. prior to the regular board meeting at 4.