West Shore Community College will consider approving a contract with the City of Scottville for a shared police officer during a special meeting of the college board on Monday.
The special meeting is set for 5 p.m., with trustees attending in person and the public attending via Zoom.
During the meeting, there will be a second public hearing of a contract with Scottville to provide the Scottville Police Department with “the powers and authorities to serve as public safety officers at WSCC,” according to a memorandum from Scott Ward, college president.
The contract would mean an additional police officer for the City of Scottville. Mason County Central Schools, which falls within the Scottville city limits, is also involved, and is negotiating the terms of its agreement with Scottville City Attorney Carlos Alvarado.
The first hearing of the agreement was on Sept. 21 during the college board’s regular monthly meeting, and Alvarado, Scottville City Manager Courtney Magaluk and Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy participated.
Both city and college representatives were optimistic about the partnership.
Because the agreement is allowed under the federal Community College Act of 1986, certain requirements have to be met. One of those requirements is holding two public hearings, while the second is to designate a public safety advisory committee to address public concerns about the safety officers. The committee would also be able to make recommendations about disciplinary action in the event that the public safety officer is found responsible for misconduct.
The committee must consist of faculty and staff members, and Ward is recommending that he be given the authority to make those appointments. On Sept. 30, the college’s administrative committee approved that recommendation, pending a second hearing.
Following Monday’s hearing, board trustees will consider the contract as an action item. The board will also consider approving the creation of a public safety advisory committee and authorizing Ward to appoint the members.
Ward also stated that he recommends approving the contract itself.
“With all statutory requirements met to enable the Board of Trustees to grant law enforcement powers and authorities, I recommend the approval of the contract with the City of Scottville for law enforcement services,” he wrote.
If the contract is approved, the college would spend $75,000 during the first year of the agreement, with $50,000 going toward the cost of a police vehicle. The remaining four years would be at $25,000 each additional year.
COMMERCIAL LEASES
The college board is also set to consider commercial leases with the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce and Northwest Michigan Works for WSCC’s downtown Manistee project at 400 River St.
The leases were first reviewed on Sept. 21. At the time, the college expected to also have a lease agreement with the Manistee County Community Foundation, as well as related construction change orders, ready for board review, but Ward noted those were not completed in time.
Ward recommended approving the agreements, stating that he believes they’ll be a boon for the college and its community partners.
“These leases will strengthen the collaboration between the college and the tenants,” Ward wrote. “The stronger collaboration will further enhance services to the community by all three entities, as all three entities share many of the same workforce, community and economic development goals.”
The public can access the meeting by visiting www.zoom.us/j/98121657361?pwd=YUJETS9TRUV3OTVMenBrU2pza3dtZz09. The passcode is 711090.
Those who wish to access the meeting via telephone can do so by calling (301) 715-8592 and following the prompts using the meeting identification number: 981 2165 7361.