Enrollment at West Shore Community College decreased 5 percent from last fall, and females now make up 70 percent of its student population, according to the agenda packet for the board of trustees’ upcoming meeting.
The drop in enrollment represents a loss of “a little more than 50 students,” WSCC President Scott Ward said.
He said it “seems logical” that the drop would be linked to a decline in male students, but said the situation is “almost unique ground for us to wade through.” Community college enrollment typically rises when the economy struggles, he said — but in this case, it declined.
The shifting demographics are one of several issues the board will discuss at its meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the John M. Eaton Board Room.
Ward will also report on the college’s recent and prolonged power outage, the college’s vaccination policy and a letter to the editor recently published in the Manistee News Advocate.
In a memo to the board, Ward wrote that a report will be presented in October on a power outage that closed the main campus from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.
The report will review the relevant electrical and information technology infrastructure, campus communications and insurance information, Ward wrote.
In the memo, Ward wrote that he formed a committee to review requests for medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination.
All seven requests received so far have been granted, Ward wrote.
WSCC does not mandate vaccination. But off-campus healthcare clinics that host some students’ labs do, and they extend that requirement to the students. The clinics asked that WSCC process the exemption requests, Ward said.
Ward will also respond to a letter to the editor published last week in the Manistee News Advocate.
The writer wondered whether WSCC’s new satellite in downtown Manistee was the best use of “valuable … space on the river” and whether places other than this “prime location” were considered.
In his memo to the board, Ward wrote that the writer’s “valid questions” had been considered by the board at the outset. He also said the satellite was nominated for the Michigan Downtown Association’s “Best Downtown Economic Development Project Over $1 Million” award.
Support staff contract
The board will consider approving a partial-year contract through June 30 for the educational support staff — custodians, secretaries, bookkeepers and other hourly workers.
In the contract, support staff are to receive normal step increases, a 1.5 percent increase to their base salaries and a $500 signing bonus. Support staff also are to receive a one-time floating holiday to be used before the contract expires.
Negotiation on the next contract will begin soon, Ward wrote to the board.
New hire
The board will recognize the August hiring of Dr. Eric McLearon, associate professor of biological sciences.
McLearon earned his Doctorate of Medicine from Wayne State University and taught chemistry and biology at Kellogg Community College, according to the agenda packet.