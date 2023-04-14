An in-district tuition rate increase is on the agenda for the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees, which meets at 4 p.m. Monday in the John M. Eaton Board Room.
WSCC President Scott Ward will propose a $5 (4.35%) in-district tuition increase for the school year 2023-24.
“With this increase West Shore is likely to remain the lowest among the small 10 community colleges in Michigan,” he stated in the board packet. “In addition to the tuition increase, I am recommending a $1.50 per contact hour fee increase to $24. Last spring the board approved an increase of $2.50 with the intention of increasing it by another $2.50 this year. My recommendation of $1.50 is to align the increases with anticipated tuition and fee restraint language in the state budget.”
The board will vote to set a special board meeting to certify the 2023 property tax levy.
“The meeting to certify the tax levy must be held no later than the second Monday of June, so that all taxing jurisdictions can get the information to print the tax bills,” Ward stated.
The proposed meeting will be held at 4 p.m. June 5 in the John M. Eaton Board Room.
New WSCC enterprise database administrator Alex Maier will be introduced at Monday’s meeting. Maier started his new position on Monday, April 10 and has more than 15 years’ experience.