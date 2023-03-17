The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will discuss a slight increase in tuition for the 2023-24 school year when it meets at 4 p.m. Monday in the John M. Eaton Board Member Room.
The board will hold a discussion pertaining to a proposed $4 (3.48%) increase for the 2023-24 school year. In addition to this tuition rate increase, it was discussed last year to increase student fees by another $2.50 per contact hour to $25. With this proposed increase to in-district tuition rates and student fees, the overall impact to students would be a 3.6% increase, according to notes in the board’s packet.
“WSCC is likely to remain the lowest among the small 10 community colleges in Michigan,” stated WSCC President Scott Ward in a memo to the trustees. “A tuition recommendation is planned to be provided to the Board Administrative Committee in April, prior to full board approval.”
The board will consider changes, additions and revisions approved by the curriculum team for the period of October 2022 to March 2023. The college has added a new program, Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).
WSCC’s academic course handbook states, “The degree was developed to meet the needs of manufacturing businesses in our area. Many of the local manufacturers have implemented robotics and are continuing to invest in the technology. We will be the only regional Fuji Automatic Numerical Control (FANUC) training center for robotics.”
Two courses will be voted on to approve their removal from WSCC’s offerings, Technology in the Classroom and Public Safety Telecommunicator. The board states that there has been little to no enrollment in either courses.
The board will consider a pair of updated lease forms for two homes located on college property. Once the campus was established, the houses were unnecessary for college functions. Since that time, the houses were leased to employees.
The board will consider an honorary degree in honor of Justin Zielinski. Zielinski was on track to complete his associate degree in applied arts and sciences in marketing and management this academic year, but unexpectedly passed away last summer.
The board is set to vote to approve the off-campus meeting location for its November meeting. The board plans to meet at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the Corewell Health Ludington Hospital board room.