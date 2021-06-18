A public hearing will be held for West Shore Community College’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget at 3:45 p.m. on Monday in the MBT Room of the Administrative and Conference Building on campus.
The hearing will be followed by the board of trustees’ monthly meeting at 4 p.m.
WSCC’s general fund revenues are set to increase by 5.5 percent to $13,767,735.
Expenditures are set to increase by 6.2 percent. Instruction costs for tech and industrial occupations are in for a 35.3-percent increase, while other fields are having expenses cut or increased slightly.
Student wages are not set to increase from Michigan’s $9.65 minimum wage.
“Student workers are not subject to (Social Security and Medicare taxes),” WSCC President Scott Ward wrote in a memo to the board. “The current minimum wage is equivalent to a student earning $10.45 at non-college employment.”
Ward recommends that administrative staff receive a one-time payment of $1,400 payable prior to July 1. He also proposes that qualifying administrative staff receive longevity step increases.
Negotiations are ongoing for new collective bargaining agreements with the full-time faculty and educational support staff, Ward wrote.
New program and courses
Trustees will discuss new additions to WSCC’s curriculum effective in August.
A new agribusiness program will be available. The program was designed to help agriculture science students become business owners, said Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services.
Graduates will earn an associate of applied arts and sciences degree from WSCC. They will also earn a certificate from the Michigan State University Institute of Agriculture Technology.
New courses to be available include business ethics, ethical hacking, introduction to communication and emergency medical responder.
President could get raise
Trustees discussed Ward’s performance in a closed session last month and found it “met expectations.”
In light of the evaluation, the trustees will consider the following changes to Ward’s contract Monday:
• extending the contract by two years, to expire June 30, 2024;
• up to $9,000 reimbursement for Ward’s educational expenses;
• raising his salary by $3,000, to total $153,000;
• raising his annual annuity, or retirement investment, by $1,500, to total $18,000; and
• raising his monthly car allowance by $100, to total $850.
The board of trustees evaluates the president’s performance by May 31 every year and considers changes to his contract in June.
Staff member of the semester
Staff members Tami Stadler and Annie Jacobson will be named Staff Member of the Year for the fall 2020 and winter 2021 semesters, respectively.