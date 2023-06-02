The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees on Monday will meet for a public truth in taxation hearing at 3:45 p.m., then convene for a special meeting concerning the certification of public tax levy at 4 p.m. in the John M. Eaton Board Room.
“The college experienced a Headlee rollback in 2022, which permanently reduced each of the voter-approved millage rates,” WSCC president Scott Ward stated in the board packet. “In addition to previous Headlee rollbacks, the collective voter approval rate of 3.199 mills for all three mileages is now 3.0806. In addition to the impact of previous Headlee rollbacks, the college is facing a ‘truth in taxation’ reduction. The effect of the ‘truth in taxation’ reduction in 2023 is a revenue loss of $573,447.”
Ward stated that last year the board showed a “truth in taxation” deduction, but chose not to accept it, instead choosing to take steps to access the full allowable millage.
Ward is recommending to the board that the reduction take action to collect the full allowable millage rate of 3.0806.
To levy the full allowable rate, the board will hold a public hearing at 3:45 p.m. Monday and then vote to levy an additional millage rate of 0.1507 mills at the special meeting at 4 p.m.
The levy resolution states that the college will levy 100% of the tax in the summer in those school districts that levy a summer tax — Bear Lake Schools, Onekama Consolidated School, Ludington Area School District and Manistee Area Public Schools — and 100% in the winter to the remainder of the college district.
“This resolution is necessary to levy any property taxes,” Ward stated. “I am recommending the board collect the maximum allowable millage rate.”