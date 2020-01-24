VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College is hosting an exhibition of student works at the college’s Manierre Dawson Gallery titled “Inspired by Cuba: Student Works.”
Students participating in the exhibit from the college, ASM Tech, Mason County Central High School and Pentwater High School.
The student works were produced at workshops presented as part of the Humankind series, which is exploring Cuba and its unique culture. The Cuban revolution brought about a new way of thinking and, with that, a new and experimental visual language. In these workshops, students were exposed to a visual culture which cherishes breaking the boundaries of books and posters.
The books were created in a book-making workshop with Cuban-American author and professor Ruth Behar.
Behar presented a series of unique handmade books produced by Cuban artist Rolando Estévez. Students, using Estévez’s works as inspiration, made their own poetry books.
The posters were created in a poster-making workshop with journalist and researcher Elisa Schoenberger.
Schoenberger presented about the visual language and history of Cuban solidarity posters, asking, “Who or what cause are you in solidarity with?” Each student, using Cuban posters as inspiration, picked a topic and made a poster reflecting their solidarity with their own personal cause.
For more information about Humankind, visit www.humankindWSCC.org or find HumankindWSCC on Facebook.