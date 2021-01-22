SCOTTVILLE — The Performing Arts Series at West Shore Community College continues the evolution of its program during COVID-19.
The pandemic forced Ted Malt, WSCC Performing Arts Series director and music professor along with his performing arts staff, to continue to find new ways to engage not only WSCC students but also community members who have become accustomed to the high quality of art programs being produced at the college.
On Monday, the performing arts series will be sending out invitations to the WSCC Wind Symphony and Concert Choir Virtual Project Winter 2021.
This project is similar to the one the performing arts series released in December to great reviews.
This WSCC Wind Symphony will play the music “Relentless” by Stan Standridge and the choir will sing “You Will be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen.
Malt said these productions have been made possible with his staff looking at things in a different way, upgrading technology and the support of the college board.
“For the performing arts series, it has been about being open-minded,” Malt said, “(and) a hard-working team approach to doing something in a different way.”
Malt said this concert is going to be a tribute to the future, a piece of hope and perseverance and a reflection on the past year while looking forward to the future.
“The main mission is to continually engage with our membership while giving them a project,” he said.
This year, those projects have all come virtually with plans of heading into next year being bigger and better.
“It has paved the way for a new strategy and a new approach when we come back,” he said. “When we come back next year, if we have 250 people in Center Stage Theater, we won’t only be selling tickets to in-person but also selling links for live streaming as we are working to outfit the theater for strong live-streaming capabilities depending on permission in terms of rights.”
When the musicians begin to get tracks submitted in, Malt said it starts with the one main instrumentalist per section.
“We send the click track out to eight or 10 people who lay down every individual part, such as clarinet part 1, then send to another who puts down clarinet part 2,” he said. “They do their video capture on their cell phones, (and then) we teach them how to upload the video into a Google file.”
Malt said when the files are returned, the audio is ripped and then mixed to create a backing track. That backing track gets sent on the singers, who sing their part while recording a video on their cellphone. Those videos are sent back to be mixed. That is used to create a blueprint for the production.
Malt said all of the musicians heard on the backing track are all WSCC musicians.
“We do not use any canned material,” he said.
Malt said for the eight minutes that people will see on this concert, it takes about three months to create.
“It is not about the process,” Malt said. “It is about engaging all of those people.”
Malt said he presented the information to be a part of the second concert to the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association last week. It is open to anybody in out in community who wants to participate in this project.
“We want to include as many people as possible,” he said. “The only selective process is when we solicit musicians and we need to have musicians of high technical caliber to help us with the individual parts for the backing track. Once that is put together, then the invitation goes out to everybody.”
The completed project will be released in April, according to Malt.
If interested in participating in the virtual concert choir contact Ted Malt at tdmalt@westshore.edu