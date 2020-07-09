West Shore Community College is launching an emergency medical technician (EMT) certification program this fall with the assistance of Life EMS Ambulance.
Life EMS provides ambulance services, including emergency medical transportation, for Mason County and other areas in West Michigan.
The nation is seeing a shortage in people entering the emergency medical services field and Mason County Life EMS is dealing with the same problem, according to Jeff Stockhill, director of northern operations.
“There is a shortage of EMTs and paramedics not just locally but state-wide and nationally,” he said. “Locally, the main problem is we can’t pull from a full radius because of Lake Michigan. The closer our operations are to a training center, the fewer staffing issues we have. The closest training centers for EMS are Traverse City or Grand Rapids.”
EMT is the first level of pre-hospital providers. Life EMS hopes a training program closer to home will encourage people to stay in the area and pursue paramedic training after they complete the EMT certification.
The current job market means a certified EMT will likely be hired right after completing the program, Stockhill said.
“People coming out of this will have no problems finding jobs,” he said. (WSCC) is excited to get this going. They identified a need. There is an opportunity for all of us in this.”
WSCC reached out to Life EMS, then formed an advisory board. Jim Herrema, deputy director of northern operations, sits on the board and said it’s the college’s program, but Life EMS is doing what it can to support it.
Life EMS will provide clinical hours and ride-alongs so students get as much experience as possible before they graduate.
“(The course) encompasses the didactic portion as well as the lab portion. There will also be ... classes in both semesters that will include drivers training for the ambulance and a rescue and extrication course,” said Dan Yost, the course instructor and a Life EMS supervisor.
Yost has 15 years of paramedic experience and has taught EMS education for 11 years.
The program will also include spending time in an emergency room setting and the opportunity to become a certified emergency vehicle operator.
The rescue and extrication class is for hands-on experience — getting into vehicles and extricating people out of car accidents — and the students will work with local fire departments.
People enter the field for a variety of reasons — and all are welcome and expected by Yost.
“You get students from different backgrounds. It is a good career. Some people use it as a stepping stone for somewhere in the medical field, but they don’t know where yet. It’s a good foundation. This is a great opportunity because there is a need for it and it’s only a year-long program,” Yost said. “For others, they want to be in the fire department. If they want to be full time, a lot of them require an EMT license. Some people take the class because they want the knowledge.”
Life EMS hires both part-time and full-time personnel and has approximately 20 staff in Mason County with the Ludington and Scottville stations.
Nicholas Hein, a pre-med college student and recent addition to the Mason County Life EMS crew, said this past month spent working as an EMT provided him with invaluable experience.
“There is a lot of patient exposure,” he said. “Doing pre-med collegiate courses and doing this is completely different.”
He intends to go into neuroscience and being an EMT has taught him how to approach people in a medical emergency.
“People who went on to become physicians and (physician’s assistants) have such a leg-up on the other people in their class because they know how to interact (with patients),” Stockhill said.
“I like to see that light bulb kick on when I watch students start to get into the assessments and seeing patients. The stuff in class is now a reality to them. They can see the connection. That’s a cool aspect, especially living in a small community, you see these people you taught over the years ... and you see where their path led to,” Yost said. “It’s neat to train the next generation of paramedics and EMTs.”
The students will leave experienced and competent, he said.
“We extended the hours beyond what the state requires to make sure these students are fully immersed in EMS life, to give them all the opportunities possible,” he said. “The class is starting to fill up, so applying sooner rather than later is the best option.”