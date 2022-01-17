VICTORY TWP. — Another round of federal pandemic relief spending was approved by West Shore Community College’s Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Monday afternoon.
The trustees approved nearly $1 million of the college’s CARES Act money to be spent on student debt relief, new technology and improvements to the college’s website.
It’s estimated that $30,000 of that will be put toward unpaid student bills by the end of the year. Those aren’t student loans, but rather unpaid bills owed to WSCC.
Outstanding balances prevent students from registering for more classes, and WSCC President Scott Ward cited that as a significant barrier to retaining some students. Ward added that such debts are not often successfully collected and are typically written off.
Chief Financial Officer Connie Bax said that at the end of 2021, there were $18,000 in bills that had gone unpaid for more than 90 days.
The pandemic aid spending also includes $75,000 on robots similar to those used in local industries, as well as an “online robotics training portal that could be used in a virtual environment,” Ward wrote in a memo to the board.
Upgraded video streaming capabilities are coming in the form of a video and audio studio for $180,000. The room will enhance the college’s streams of music and theatre events and enable professors to teach students about streaming, Ward wrote.
Ward said the streaming studio will enhance the ability of the Performing Arts Series to reach a global audience.
Multiple classrooms will be outfitted with technology for hybrid learning for $100,000. Ward said one or two classrooms will be “higher end,” with more advanced tech. Students will be able to engage the teacher online and in-person “with the use of various cameras and monitors,” Ward wrote.
The college’s website will undergo a redesign as part of its overall rebranding effort for $20,000. Orientation videos for new students will be developed for a cost of $40,000.
The college will absorb $545,000 of the stimulus to supplement revenue lost due to the pandemic and the costs of administering the funds. In the last round of spending, the college retained $504,257 for those reasons.
More than $2.2 million was allocated to the college in 2020 as part of the CARES Act pandemic stimulus. Ward said the funds can mainly be used to improve the quality of “instruction, especially online instruction”; pandemic-related safety measures; “student support,” such as the debt relief.
SCHOENHERR CAMPUS CENTER REMODEL
The trustees also gave the OK for a remodel of the upper level of the Schoenherr Campus Center.
The remodel will bring a permanent office for the Student Senate, as well as upgrades that Ward said the Student Senate has advocated for. Those include a student activity center; more areas for quiet study and small group meetings; and places to charge phones and laptops.
“The new changes seem to be a better utilization of the space available, and we’ll be able to better serve the student body as a result,” Student Senate President Sam Gillette said.
The remodel will introduce a “learning commons” to combine all tutoring services. The testing center will be expanded with six single-person testing rooms.
A new unisex bathroom is proposed, but it remains uncertain where it will be placed.
Much of this can be accomplished by rearranging moveable walls, Ward said. The cost is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $125,000, and is expected to be done during summer 2022.