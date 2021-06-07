West Shore Community College’s 2021 property tax levy was made official Monday night by a vote of its board of trustees.
The levy will raise $10,375,189 this year, stated President Scott Ward in a memo to the board. That’s a 12.3 percent increase from last year’s revenue.
The levy is made up of 2.0956 mills for operating purposes and .9632 mills for capital improvements.
Property taxes are determined in part by a combination of millage rates levied by services like schools and colleges. Under the combined millage rate of 3.0588, a home assessed at $50,000 would pay $152.94 to the college — $3.0588 for every $1,000 of its value.
A portion of the operating millage amounting to .7062 mills will be up for renewal on an Aug. 3 ballot. The remaining portion is permanent.
The board also discussed updates to the college’s strategic plan.
The updated plan introduces metrics to help students pass pre-requisite classes and keep them from dropping out.
Fall-to-winter semester retention fell 12.4 percent last year, according to a memo from President Scott Ward.
The goal is now for 80 percent of students to progress from their first fall semester to the winter semester.
Approximately 15 curriculums will be evaluated for how students are meeting a list of program-specific goals, said Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services.
The college also aims to host at least 15 events, including virtual events, that exceed 50 attendees.
Making efforts toward these objectives will help the college retain its accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission.
WSCC’s accreditation is due to be reevaluated in 2025 with an interim report later this month.