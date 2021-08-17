VICTORY TWP. — Tickets are now on sale for the 2021-22 season of West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Series.
The “Return to the Stage” season opener, on Sept. 30 and Oct.1, is a collaboration between the WSCC Performing Arts Series and the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, featuring Le Cirque Esprit, “Spirit of the Machine.” This performance will be held at the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee and will be a magical show of contemporary cirque acrobatics with breathtaking aerials.
For theater enthusiasts, the WSCC Theater Department will present the quirky whodunnit “Clue” over a series of performances Oct. 21-24. The production will be directed by Michelle Kiessel.
Bluegrass fiddle sensation Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper will be at WSCC’s Center Stage theater on Nov. 5. A 2020 Grammy-winner, Cleveland’s performance will surely be one to see.
In partnership with Radiant Church, the “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular” will be Dec. 10. This performance will feature guest musicians from The Verve Pipe, Brenna, Groove 101 and many more.
The first show of 2022 will be Mason and Manistee Jazz Coalition’s presentation of Diego Rivera Quartet, to be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Jan. 14. A second performance presented by the coalition will feature the Fred Knapp Quartet, with jazz selections from the Great American Songbook at the Ramsdell Theatre on Feb. 11.
The series’ second theater production will be the beloved ’80s favorite, “Footloose,” opening Mar.3, and directed by Michelle Kiessel. The “Footloose” Oscar- and Tony-nominated Top 40 score has stood the test of time. The performances are recommended for ages 13 and up.
A second collaboration between WSCC Performing Arts series and the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts will bring The Accidentals to Manistee. Called “some of the most compelling songwriters of our time,” the group will be making a stop on their national tour right here in our community.
Rounding out the series will be performances by WSCC’s Concert Choir, Gold Coast Chorale, Wind Symphony, Percussion Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble.
“Our team is extremely excited to offer an outstanding array of talent to our audiences and a wide variety of programming in the coming year. Our goal is to ensure we select performances that entertain, enrich and reach out to area PK-12 schools, our students, and the surrounding communities,” says Ted Malt, director of the Performing Arts Series and professor of music studies.
For more information on all of the performances, or to purchase tickets, visit the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts. Customers can also call (231) 843-5507, or stop by the box office located in Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Mastercard and Discover credit cards are accepted.