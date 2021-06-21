VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s board of trustees voted to sweeten the terms of President Scott Ward’s contract after finding his performance “met expectations” in a closed session last month.
They raised his salary by $3,000, bringing it to $153,000, and extended the expiration of his contract by two years to June 30, 2024.
Ward’s monthly car allowance was raised by $100 to total $850. His annual annuity, or retirement investment, was raised by $1,500 to total $18,000.
Expenses for Ward’s continuing education are not to exceed $9,000. He’s hoping to finish his dissertation this year for a doctorate of business administration through Liberty University, he told the Daily News.
“As a board, we agreed that in many circumstances ... he exceeded expectations in leading the college through multiple quick changes,” board chair Sherry Wyman said.
“We appreciate your leadership and all you’ve done for the college, and this is one way for us to express that,” Wyman said to Ward.
Trustees evaluate the president’s performance by May 31 every year and consider changes to his contract in June. No evaluation or contract changes occurred last year due to the pandemic.
Staff and faculty salaries
The compensation of WSCC staff, faculty and other employees was also reviewed for 2021-22 fiscal year.
State funding of the college is “really somewhat propped up by federal stimulus funds,” Ward said. “Those will run out at some point. … So we looked at this very conservatively.”
In lieu of a raise, all administrative staff are to receive a one-time payment of $1,400 prior to July 1.
Qualifying administrative staff will receive a raise for longevity effective when the fiscal year begins July 1.
A 2-percent salary increase was given to administrative staff, adjunct faculty and campus employees in June 2020.
Student wages are not set to increase from Michigan’s $9.65 minimum wage.
Negotiations are ongoing for new collective bargaining agreements with the full-time faculty and educational support staff, Ward said.
Budget
The trustees passed WSCC’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The revenue into WSCC’s general fund is budgeted to increase by 5.5 percent, to $13,767,735. This is largely due to increased state funding and rental income from the Manistee Downtown Education Center.
Expenditures are set to increase by 6.2 percent. Instruction costs for tech and industrial occupations are in for a 35.3-percent increase, while other fields are having expenses cut or increased slightly.
The expenditure set to grow the most is a line item called “institutional administration,” which grew by $255,723. Most of that is going into a “robust” marketing plan, said Conny Bax, chief financial officer.
Under the direction of Crystal Young, executive director of college relations, the college plans to “revamp” its website and hire a “website designer media specialist,” Bax said.
Management of the website will be taken out of the hands of the information technology team and given to the marketing department, Ward said.
Bax said that the college anticipates a “slight drop in enrollment,” which it intends to offset with the 3.77-percent increase in tuition approved last month.
“We’re anticipating that we’ll come out flat financially,” Bax said.
New program and classes
WSCC will offer a new agribusiness program and four new courses this fall following the trustees’ approval Monday.
The agribusiness program will help agriculture science students become entrepreneurs, said Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services.
The program was developed in partnership with Michigan State University and MSU Extension. Course topics include weed management, agricultural regulation and safety, water resource protection and soil science.
Courses taken in this program will earn WSCC students credit toward MSU certificates in either agricultural operations or fruit and vegetable crop management.
Credits can also be transferred toward an agribusiness bachelor’s degree from MSU, Kinney said.
Beyond agribusiness, WSCC is also introducing new courses in business ethics, ethical hacking and emergency medical response. The college will also begin providing an introduction to communication class.